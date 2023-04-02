Despite that the municipal government opened a hostel in the syndicate of Juan José Ríos after realizing that farm laborers Those who arrive at that place live in inhumane conditions in the quarters assigned to them, said opening did not have the expected effect, since the property looks desolate, since nobody wanted to go. The authorities have also been criticized for illegally connecting to the electricity grid to activate this shelter as soon as possible, so we will have to wait for the reaction of the Federal Electricity Commission, since they are implacable in that sense and they will surely tear down the service when they realize that the corresponding procedure was not carried out.

who bothered exceedingly they were authorities of the Cobaes 47 of La Brecha, since this week they had a cycling route with students and staff from said school, a route that would be from the aforementioned union to the Bellavista beach, but no authority attended the offices that were sent to give them protection during the pedaling. Civil Protection, Sustainable Mobility and Red Cross personnel were conspicuous by absence, so they themselves had to assume that responsibility, and fortunately for everyone there were no incidents to regret.

While authorities they gave the starting signal of the Easter security operationand the speech was given where it was emphasized that they are going for good results, the emergency sirens were activated when a spectacular accident occurred that left three injured, just a few meters from reaching the Las Glorias beach. when a car circulates on the state highway that leads to Las Glorias beach. More effective preventive actions are urgently needed to stop the accidents, or else a catastrophic Holy Week is predicted, since it has already started badly, although at least no one has lost their lives and hopefully it will continue like this

On the one hand The producers are in the position to demand fair prices and not to go below 7 thousand pesos per ton of corn and 8 thousand for that of wheatvalues ​​that they consider viable for the season to be profitable, the problem is that while some say they are firm in that objective, they see how others do not join the fight, a situation that ends up demoralizing them and changing the panorama, because by giving in everyone loses , especially the field, by continuing to produce without giving the value it deserves to that activity.

Sinaloan farmers yesterday they managed to get President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to define the price for the production of corn and wheat. The guarantee price that was set for grain is 6,965 pesos, just a few pesos below the 7,000 pesos demanded by the Sinaloan agricultural sector.

