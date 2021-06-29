To stop the arrival in the country of the Delta variant of coronavirus, the focus returns to the Ezeiza airport. In addition to the restriction on flights, greater control is added so that returning passengers comply with a 10-day quarantine from the pre-shipment test. Province of Buenos Aires announced four days of mandatory isolation in hotels plus three at home. In the City, for now those who test negative can isolate themselves at home, unless they do not have the necessary conditions to do so. But the current governing measures are under continuous review.

The truth is that in the City there is only a licensed hotel so that the travelers who give positive of Covid upon arrival in Ezeiza comply with the quarantine. Is he President, which since March 11 has hosted 229 passengers infected with Covid.

At this moment, this hotel has 12 people staying, two from the City of Buenos Aires and 10 from other jurisdictions (Tucumán, Córdoba, Mendoza, Salta, Santiago del Estero, Misiones, Province of Buenos Aires, Corrientes, Río Negro, Chubut, Santa Cruz, Catamarca and Uruguay).

Up to now, the Buenos Aires government takes care of the expenses of the stay. Although this Tuesday the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, affirmed in his morning report that the cost of the hotel will be borne by the citizens, “as the national regulations say.”

How is the quarantine of those who test negative? For now, you can meet it in your addresses, but with a follow-up of the Buenosairean Government.

Buenos Aires residents who return from abroad and test negative, for now remain in isolation in their homes. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

Step by Step

Day 1. Residents of the City who arrive in Ezeiza and test negative receive a text message in which they explain that they must complete isolation and be tested on the seventh day. An explanatory email is also sent from return@buenosaires.gob.ar and an access to take the turn to take the test.

Day 2. Newcomers are contacted by phone from the City Government call center. Are made six attempts. All the people who could not be contacted receive an email.

Day 3. The people who did not answer the calls from the call center are visited by a team from the Buenos Aires government, that verifies that they are complying with the protocol. The same team too runs randomly the homes of those who could be contacted.

Day 4. The call center repeats the round of calls. In each communication, the possibility of taking a turn to be tested is offered again.

5th day. New visits to people with whom you had no contact.

6th day. New round of calls from the City’s call center.

Day 7. People must go to be tested. The Buenos Aires Government will send emails to those who do not have a turn advising them that the next day they will be visited to do a test at home. And, as an alternative, offering them once again a shift to do it at a post.

Day 8. Those who did not show up for the tests will be called from the call center. And their homes will be visited to perform the test.

Day 9. Visits to private homes will be repeated.

NS-SC