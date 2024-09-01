Another drama in this final part of August, once again during a harmless stay near a body of water to cool off. The summer heat, this year too, has attacked, more than ever in truth, many cities of the Italian Peninsula, many people have flocked on holiday wherever they could to find relief. This time, however, two boys they found only mockery, tragedy.

Two twenty-year-olds, originally from Burkina Faso, were tragically found lifeless in the waters of the Castel Gandolfo lakenear Rome. It all started when one of the two boys, after diving, never resurfaced. From here, a chain of events that led to the dramatic end of both boys.

The other, in fact, in a desperate attempt to to help the friendhe also dove in, but he too was unable to return to the surface. A third young man, who was with them, returned to shore in complete panic and immediately raised the alarm. It is the early afternoon, shortly before 4:00 p.m.

The three boys are guests of a reception center in Castelli Romani, they had spent the afternoon walking and riding around the area on scooters, staying mostly along the shores of the lake. They then decided to rent a pedal boat at one of the local establishments. Once they reached the center of the lake, they began to dive in, as any group of friends at the beach would do.

As soon as the first boy did not resurface, evidently having a problem with his ability to swim, perhaps due to illness, the second one jumped into the water to try to save him, but he did not resurface either. Both would have stumbled into the same bizarre dynamics that pulled them to the bottom of the lake. A series of terribly sad and unfortunate events, one after another.

The Carabinieri of Castel Gandolfo, the police, the firefighters and the civil protection volunteers intervened on the scene of the tragedy. divers firefighters scanned the lake waters for about two hours. Finally, the bodies of the two boys were found. A particular current of the lake would have pushed the boys into the depths, but everything is still unclear. The bodies of the two twenty-year-olds were transferred to the mortuary of the new Castelli hospital, at the disposal of the Velletri Prosecutor’s Office.