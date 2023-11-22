Rome – A red bench, next Saturday (25 November), in every Rai broadcast. This was asked by Rai CEO Roberto Sergio on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which will be celebrated on Saturday. An idea born in the wake of the red chair that the Regional Council of Liguria yesterday dedicated to Giulia Cecchettin, the 105th woman killed by her partner, a project started in Pieve Ligure in June 2022 and which made the Ligurian Regional Council the first to choose to install a fixed defense against feminicides.

The red benches have already been present since 2018 in front of various Rai offices, including the main one in Viale Mazzini. Is exactly the bench in Viale Mazzini it should be the one that will enter the Auditorium of the Foro Italico on Saturday evening, from which “Dancing with the Stars”, the Raiuno show, is broadcast.

CEO Roberto Sergio asked that the red benches are clearly visible in every broadcast broadcast on Saturday: a request that obviously applies to live programs, as well as those recorded from today onwards. The initiative joins the Rai campaign for November 25th which it foresees three commercials on the drama of feminicides told from three different points of view, those of a mother, a father and children, addressed for the first time directly to men, so that they themselves ask for help before it is too late.