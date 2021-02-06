Female genital mutilation is common in many African countries. This is all the more true in the corona pandemic.

NAIROBI taz | Think of it this way: a woman with a razor in her handbag knocks on your front door and offers to circumcise your daughter. Even in Somalia, where the highest percentage of girls and women are circumcised in the world, this is extremely unusual. Yet that is exactly how Sadia Allin experienced it. She is the head of the organization Plan International in Somalia, which campaigns against FGM (Female Genital Mutilation), that is, against genital mutilation.

“I was shocked. The women who perform circumcision are now door-to-door. It’s not a criminal offense here and I could only try to convince them that FGM is bad. I still had to watch her go to the neighbors afterwards, ”says Allin. She is in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. The conversation takes place via Skype.

In Somalia, 98 percent of women and girls are circumcised. Now the corona pandemic with its economic effects has resulted in many people losing some or all of their income. For the women who traditionally perform circumcision as a part-time job, this is now the only source of income. Need forces these women to go door to door to offer their craft.

In Somalia, the most brutal form of genital mutilation is practiced: the clitoris and the outer labia are cut off and the vagina is sewn up except for a small hole. The procedure is often done on girls between the ages of 5 and 10 and often causes lifelong physical discomfort. Once a girl has been circumcised and had her first menstruation, she can be married off.

Allin knows only too well how painful the mutilation is. She would never allow her two daughters, one 5 and the other 10 years old, whose cheerful voices can be heard in the background of the conversation, to go through this cruel experience. “When I was circumcised when I was 5 years old, FGM was completely normal. Much has been learned since then about the dire effects of this. Although it has not decreased in percentage terms, circumcision is now seen more negatively. “

The corona pandemic is partially undoing this modest success. There are no longer enough activists who go from door to door and provide information about genital mutilation and the consequences – the circumcisers are doing it instead. And the schools that had closed for months, the public meetings that were canceled – all places where the negative effects of genital mutilation are discussed – were missing. “We see that many girls have not come back since the schools reopened. This indicates that they have been circumcised. We also hear from clinics that there are more parents who had their girls circumcised there, ”says Allin.

Somalia isn’t the only country where girls are mutilated. FGM occurs in around 30 countries in Africa and the Middle East, sporadically in Asia and Latin America.

Sadia Allin heads Plan International in Somalia Photo: Plan International

The UN has declared February 6th as International Day Against Genital Mutilation in the hope that it will raise awareness of the horror of the practice and encourage parents to change their behavior about it. And while it seemed that the educational work of recent years is leading to a change in perception, the trend in the corona pandemic is reversing. The UN population fund UNFPA fears that around 2 million girls will be circumcised in the next ten years. Especially in African countries.

In Kenya it can be observed very well how Corona and the associated economic misery in the population promotes genital mutilation. Female circumcision was banned in the East African country in 2011; but it is still practiced secretly. According to the government, 21 percent of women and girls are currently circumcised. However, police and activists are seeing an increase in the corona pandemic.

FGM is particularly widespread in Kenya among the Kuria population group in the south-west of the country. In October, around 2,800 newly circumcised girls were led through the streets in villages and towns. Traditionally, most of the girls were showered with gifts by people along the way. In order to keep the police and activists away from the scene, the processions were accompanied by men wielding machetes.

Schools in Kenya are often havens for girls who run away from home to escape mutilation or child marriage. However, schools were closed for nine months during the pandemic and when they reopened in January, many girls in Kenya did not return to class either. “Parents saw their economic situation worse. They face an uncertain future because they have had income losses due to the pandemic. So they circumcised their daughters and then immediately married, ”says anti-FGM activist Domtila Chesang.

Kenyans are not legally allowed to marry until they are 18, but many girls are forced to marry under common law, which has no age limit. Often the husband’s family has to dig deep into their pockets and pay the girl’s family a bride price, be it in the form of cattle, water tanks or alcohol. This is a welcome source of income for parents of girls who have got into economic difficulties due to Corona.

In West Africa, too, activists against FGM have little hope. In this region, Guinea ranks first with a circumcision rate of 97 percent of women and girls, although FGM is officially banned. However, Guinea’s judiciary does nothing against traditional circumcisers or medical personnel who perform circumcisions in public.

In neighboring Mali, 87 percent of girls and women are circumcised. FGM is not banned there, although successive governments have drafted appropriate bills. They have never been implemented until now – due to great pressure from religious leaders. In Mali, as in Guinea, the majority of the population is Muslim, while Islamic fundamentalism is politically influential in Mali. However, circumcision does not only occur in Islamic communities, but also in Christian groups and among population groups who follow natural religions.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the corona pandemic, West African anti-FGM activists are trying to continue the fight via social media. In Mali, however, more than half of the population lives in rural areas where the internet is inaccessible.

The only country that has made progress in the fight against female genital mutilation in the corona pandemic is Sudan. There FGM 2020 became a criminal offense – a success of the Sudanese revolution, which was largely supported by women. But even there it is questionable whether the circumcision rate will drop from 87 percent. The country has been in an economic crisis for years, which has been exacerbated by Corona.

The wish of the United Nations to abolish genital mutilation worldwide by 2030 no longer appears to be feasible under the given circumstances.