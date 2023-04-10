Spieth and Mickelson, same game between green jackets

In 2015, Jordan Spieth took over the green jacket after also winning the US Open. It was his year and that is why they baptized him as the Wonder Child. Yes, in 2017 he won the British (his third major of his), but since then he has not found the best golf from him. It happens, however, that he is showing an increasingly refined version in recent tournaments, already clear of pressure on his head. In this Masters he is not in his prime (-2), but continues to show that he is close to recovering.

The American, so loved by the fans, shares a game with Phil Mickelson (-1), a character for a book. The left-hander, as talented in the short game as anyone else, creative in those committed shots, won everyone over with his open character, his stories on social networks and, of course, his golf that led him to compete with Tiger Woods and win almost everything, like the Augusta Masters (2004 and 2006), also the PGA Championship (2005). It happens that in recent times he has made good enemies because of his escape to LIV Golf and because he has had dialectical spats with other golfers, such as Rory McIlroy.

In this tournament, in any case, he seems to regain the affection of the fans because he is exhibiting a much improved version, perhaps because he has lost many kilos and because he is athletic as ever, enjoy in their long-distance drivers.