With five days to go in the League, the championship is fully determined and Barcelona can mathematically be champion this weekend. If the Catalans beat a struggling Espanyol in the derby (three points from remaining), they will sing the long-awaited alirón. For its part, Real Madrid faces Getafe at the Bernabéu in the middle of the fierce fight with Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals. Atlético de Madrid, now second classified, visits bottom club Elche, already relegated. In the lower zone, in addition to the aforementioned Espanyol, five other teams -Almería, Cádiz, Valladolid, Valencia and Getafe- are fighting to avoid relegation with only two points difference in the standings between them.

These are the matches of the day:

Mallorca – Cádiz (Friday 12, 9:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Mallorca and Cádiz open the day in Palma. The locals, with 41 points, caress permanence, which they could certify with a win. While Cádiz, with 35 points, is much more in need before a permanence that seems very expensive. Both teams come from losing at home last day. The Andalusian team has not lost two games in a row since the start of the League, where they lost in the first five games. Raíllo and Gio González are low in the vermilion box; and Sergio will not be able to count on Roger Martí or Brian Ocampo.

Real Sociedad – Girona (Saturday 13, 2:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

The dream of the Champions League is already a reality for Real Sociedad and Imanol’s men would have to do very badly in this final stretch for fourth place to escape them. With a seven-point advantage over Villarreal with 12 remaining to play, this Saturday they host Girona, the revelation of the second round and one of the most fit teams in the competition. The first leg ended with a spectacular 3-5 in favor of the Basque team. San Sebastian and Girona have met nine times in their history, with only one Catalan victory: it was in 2010, when both were active in the second division.

Osasuna – Almería (Saturday 13, 4:15 p.m. Dazn)

Osasuna returns to reality after his cupbearer dream. Those from Arrasate receive Almería at El Sadar a week after the defeat in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid. In the League, the Navarrese rush their options to enter the Conference League against an Almería that is playing permanence. The Andalusians have taken a breather with two victories in the last three games, although their advantage with relegation is minimal. Almería’s suffering is mainly due to their poor performance away from home. Only Elche have scored fewer points as a visitor than Rubi’s team.

Villarreal – Athletic (Saturday 13, 6:30 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Duel for the European zone between Villarreal and Athletic. The yellows have a difficult time getting into the Champions League, but they would practically ensure the Europa League if they beat the rojiblancos. The Basque team has accumulated three games without winning after achieving three victories in a row and this duel is presented as their last train to get closer to the second highest European competition. The defeats at home against Betis and Sevilla have made life quite difficult for a team that signed Champions League numbers before the World Cup. For its part, Setién’s team is showing itself quite firm in its fiefdom, where it is the fifth best local.

Real Madrid – Getafe (Saturday 13, 9:00 p.m. Dazn)

Real Madrid faces Getafe at an impasse in the exciting Champions League semifinal that they are playing against City. The League has been in the background for a long time for Ancelotti’s team and many rotations are expected with the crucial Manchester clash in mind. The whites have been overtaken by Atlético de Madrid, who took second place from them last week. Opposite, a Getafe in relegation places but to which Bordalás has returned with the aim of saving the team. With the characteristic style of the coach from Alicante, they already managed to beat Celta at the Coliseum and start the day tied on points with Valencia, which marks salvation.

Celta – Valencia (Sunday 14, 2:00 p.m. Dazn)

In the last eight games, Celta have only been able to beat Elche and by the minimum, a losing streak that has aborted any hint of entering Europe. After this bad streak, the team from Vigo needs one more win to reach the 42 points that give them virtual salvation. They face a very needy Valencia, who have the same points as Getafe (who marks the relegation) and who is trying to avoid their first relegation to the second division since 1986. Valencia have done well against Celta, who have won their last four matches.

Elche – Atlético de Madrid (Sunday 14, 4:15 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Atlético de Madrid opens second place in Elche, which they took from Real Madrid after beating Cádiz by a resounding (5-1) and taking advantage of the white puncture in Anoeta. With a stellar Griezmann, only Barça has been able to defeat Cholo’s men after the World Cup. This Sunday they visit Elche, bottom of the category and already relegated. Becaccece’s team is already thinking about next season in the second division. The franjiverdes have not beaten Atlético since 2002, when the colchoneros were members of the second division.

Valladolid – Seville (Sunday 14, 6:30 p.m. Dazn)

Sevilla visit Valladolid in the middle of their European tie against Juventus. Sevilla’s reaction led by Mendilibar has cleared up the ghosts of relegation and has settled the team in the calm zone, with even options to reach the Conference League positions. Valladolid is much more in a hurry. The Pezzolano effect has been diluted in the blanquivioleta team, which no longer has a margin for error with relegation after three consecutive defeats. With five teams on two points, Valladolid will have to sweat salvation until the last day.

Espanyol – Barcelona (Sunday 14, 9:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Barcelona derby with opposite objectives. Barça would be champion mathematically with a victory in the field of Espanyol. In addition, doing so would leave their neighbors very touched, who start the day three points from permanence. The parakeet team has only won one victory since the arrival of Luis García to the team and needs to close its defensive bleeding, with more than one goal conceded in eight of its last ten games. Xavi seeks to lift his first League title as coach in the field where he made his debut as a player. Furthermore, it will be Busquets’ first match after announcing that he is leaving the club at the end of the season.

Betis – Rayo Vallecano (Monday 15, 9:00 p.m. Dazn and Gol)

Betis closes the day hosting Rayo on Monday. The Verdiblanco team, which lost its Champions League options in the second round, took a giant step to get into the Europa League with a crucial victory (0-1) against Athletic. They can leave him very on track if they prevail over the Vallecanos, who are a somewhat irregular team in recent days. Iraola’s men have been able to defeat Barça and then lose a thrashing against bottom club Elche, although they come from beating Valladolid and already have permanence in their pocket.

