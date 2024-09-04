This Tuesday, September 3, ended with the voices of federal deputies, of the new legislature (number 66), establishing its postures about the Judicial Reform proposal by the Executive power (he President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador) and which was expected to be approved this Tuesday.

However, it started on Wednesday 4th, with the deputies of the different parties, speaking for up to 5 minutes, for or against.

The extraordinary session It was not held in the Chamber of Deputies, but in an alternate venue, installed in the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports Complex in Mexico Citythis, as a result of Blockades and demonstrations by employees of the Judiciarywhich prevent access to the Chamber of Deputies.

In the general discussion of the opinion that reforms provisions of the Political Constitution, regarding reforms to the Judicial Branch of the Federation, deputies from Morena, PAN, PVEM, PT, PRI and MC stated their positions for and against, in the first two rounds of speakers, as reported in a bulletin from the Chamber of Deputies.

First round

Deputy Leonel Godoy Rangel (Morena) expressed his vote in favor, with the aim of ensuring that there is a dignified, democratic and efficient justice for the citizens and the country. “My political faction will not act by majority, since it represents the voice of thousands of Mexicans and I invite the opposition to present a proposal to debate point by point about what is wanted for the nation.”

Deputy Margarita Ester Zavala Gómez del Campo (PAN) considered that the reforms violate the principles of independence, do not fix the enormous flaws in the judicial system, suppress the judicial career, and impose conditions for judges to be harassed, that is, they are ineffective, biased and eliminate the general effects of the sentences of protection and suspension of unconstitutional laws.

Representative Ernesto Núñez Aguilar, representing the PVEM, said he was in favor because no one can say that the Judicial Branch works well. The reform aims to shorten the time for resolutions, and young people will be able to be judges, because now to be good magistrates they have to be deans. “Today the door is opened to young people. What is being done is with great responsibility because we want prompt and expeditious justice.”

Nadia Navarro Acevedo, a PRI deputy, spoke in favor of fighting corruption and ending nepotism, which is why, she said, a reform of the judicial system is necessary, but this is not the way. “Institutions cannot be demolished overnight. Let us debate, build and discuss a fair country, but not about rights or with deaf ears.”

Deputy Mariana Benítez Tiburcio (Morena) said that the transformation of one of the Powers of the Union, responsible for guaranteeing justice, is required, which is urgent. This reform goes beyond the election of judges, magistrates and ministers, as it seeks to ensure impartiality, transparency, judicial independence and the eradication of corruption. The Federal Judicial Council must be fundamentally changed.

From MC, deputy Patricia Flores Elizondo pointed out that Mexico needs a deep judicial reform that helps citizens and guarantees judicial autonomy to have fair judges and sanctions for the corrupt. Changes are needed that seek to strengthen the system and not dismantle it, as well as prevent innocent people from being in prison while unpunished criminals benefit from the “revolving door” that is the public ministries.

Deputy Pedro Vázquez González (PT) said that there can be no justice if the bodies responsible for guaranteeing it show an inability to fulfill their constitutional duties. The reform will modernize the Judicial Branch so that it is up to the challenges of Mexico and the demands of the people. Judges are required who act in a rational, equitable, impartial and fair manner, whose decisions are understandable and in accordance with the context and reality of the particular conflict, ensuring the protection of human rights.

In turn, the deputy Julen Rementería del Puerto, from the PAN, spoke out against it, because it is not a reform but the destruction of a branch of the Mexican State, since it is the only one that is not under the command of the president and has been the only brave counterweight. “A deadly dart is being driven into the Judicial Branch; a reform is required that makes it independent, in which impunity and corruption are finished. The reform cannot be carried out, because there is no legislation that indicates how the procedures are going to be established.”

For his part, Deputy Luis Humberto Fernández Fuentes (Morena) said that the initiative indicates that the labor rights of the workers of the Judicial Branch and of the federal entities will be fully respected, and the budgets will consider the necessary resources for the payment of complementary pensions, medical support and other labor obligations in the terms established by law.

In his speech, PRI deputy César Alejandro Domínguez Domínguez called for strengthening the Judicial Branch and for its actions to not only generate greater certainty but also guarantee the autonomy of its decisions and provide prompt and expeditious justice. “If we did things under these principles, we would give them greater legitimacy, especially when their criteria and resolutions contrast with those of other powers; however, they want to impose a ruling full of fallacies on us.”

For Morena, deputy Julio César Moreno Rivera commented that what is being done today is part of a popular mandate that the people gave them and the legitimacy in the last election on June 2. It is a very important and fundamental reform, because with the election of judges by popular vote “we hope to put an end to the slogan issues; how many people are thirsty for justice and only see how the local judicial powers are at the service of their governors.”

José Guillermo Anaya Llamas, a PAN deputy, stressed that the reform is not to improve the Judiciary or the system of administration and prosecution of justice; “it is revenge against a woman, Minister Norma Piña, who did not bow to the authoritarianism of the president and the Executive.” The reform is neither head nor tail; it does not touch, in a single chapter, crime prevention or municipal and state police forces.

Second round

Deputy Hugo Eric Flores Cervantes (Morena) stated that judicial independence is not at risk because there is no search for Supreme Court rulings and judges who are in line with the law, and what is intended is to democratize the Judicial Branch. “Nowhere is it proposed to transfer functions or powers to the Federal Executive; on the contrary, they are being ceded.”

Representative Annia Sarahí Gómez Cárdenas (PAN) said that by approving the reform, Mexico is condemned to a manipulated, politicized judicial system that is incapable of being independent; it is handing over to organized crime. The proposal to elect judges by popular vote is not an improvement, it is a blow to judicial independence and opens the door for judges to become puppets of the political power in power.

Ciria Yamile Salomón Durán, a deputy for the PVEM, said that the purpose of the reform to the Judicial Branch is to give true value to the rule of law, by making the people participate in the election of those who will administer justice. “The mechanisms of constitutional control are not modified nor are excesses of the Executive Branch over the other powers established, but rather representative democracy and its connection with the citizenry are strengthened.”

Representative Graciela Ortiz González of the PRI noted that the reform touches the deepest fibers of the democratic system and that while it seems to have the objective of improving the Judicial Branch, it endangers the fundamental principles that must govern any society that aspires to be fair and equitable. “If we want to improve justice, we must begin by demanding the prosecution of crime and the good performance of the public ministries.”

Deputy Merilyn Gómez Pozos (Morena) pointed out that today they have the opportunity to transform the face, form and substance of justice, in addition to freeing the law from the chains of power and returning it to its true owner, which is the people. “No more appointments behind closed doors, backroom deals, or distribution of quotas.”

Pablo Vázquez Ahued, a deputy for MC, considered that voting in favor is an act of desertion from the country, since the so-called judicial reform does not serve the people, subjects justice to political factions, harms public servants and breaks the federal pact. “The states are free and sovereign, the constitutional reform and the division of powers must be respected.”

In favor, Deputy Lilia Aguilar Gil, from the PT, said that the workers of the Judicial Branch are being deceived by being told that their labor rights will be affected and mentioned that Benito Juárez was elected minister of the Court by popular vote, which is not a new issue; contrary to what is thought, it is a debate that has been going on since 1928.

PAN deputy Omar Antonio Borboa Becerra warned that this is not a reform to vote for judges, magistrates and ministers, but depends on two candidates: “the one chosen by the Executive and the one chosen by the Legislature.” He questioned the cost and where the resources will come from. Will the people be put into debt or will a social program be taken away?

Representative Clara Luz Flores Carrales (Morena) expressed her support for defining the future of justice in Mexico and laying the foundations for a dignified judicial system that values ​​efficiency and offers true and equitable justice. It is urgent and imperative to modernize it and it is the responsibility of the representatives to legislate to guarantee the right of access to justice.

From the PRI, deputy Víctor Samuel Palma César indicated that reform of the judicial system is necessary; (but) the discussion is whether the instruments that are chosen at this time to carry it out are the most adequate. The Disciplinary Tribunal and the popular election of judges and magistrates are issues that history has resolved and overcome since 1917. The issue requires a deep discussion because it deals with justice and security, two main tasks of the State.

Meanwhile, Deputy Beatriz Andrea Navarro Pérez (Morena) mentioned that the reform will reduce the number of ministers to reduce operating expenses. “We want to tell the rank-and-file workers of the Judiciary that the Tenth Transitory Provision of our ruling mentions that the labor rights of the workers of this Branch and its federative entities will be respected.”

Representative Ana María Balderas Trejo (PAN) stressed that the proposal does not intend to improve the administration of justice in the country; it does not adequately address the problem of corruption in the judicial system and lacks robust mechanisms of transparency and accountability. “What this reform seeks is to perpetuate practices that undermine citizen confidence in justice institutions.”