The 28th day of the League began this Friday with the match between Sevilla and Celta, a very exciting matchup that ended 2-2. In a competition in which there is still much to be said, only four points separate the penultimate from the thirteenth and each match can be key for the teams seeking salvation. Elche faces Osasuna in the first match on Saturday, followed by Espanyol-Athletic and Real Sociedad-Getafe. Real Madrid will host Villarreal in the last match of the day. On Sunday there is a double derby with Betis-Cádiz and Rayo Vallecano-Atlético de Madrid. In addition, Mallorca visits Valladolid and Almería receives Valencia in another match between two direct rivals for permanence. Barcelona, ​​with a comfortable advantage of 12 points, receives Girona to close the day.

These are the matches of the day:

Osasuna – Elche (Saturday 8, 2:00 p.m. DAZN)

Santander League working day 28

Osasuna receives bottom club Elche with the victory in the Copa del Rey semifinal fresh in their memory. The Navarrese team faces the people from Elche after drawing against Athletic and getting a place in the Cup final. Now they will look for a good result in the League, where they have not won any of their last four games. Elche, with a foot and a half in the second division, is 14 points behind the penultimate and has a very difficult salvation.

Espanyol – Athletic (Saturday 8, 16.15. Movistar LaLiga, GOAL PLAY)

Santander League working day 28

Espanyol faces another important match for salvation. Those from Cornellá receive Athletic from the relegation places and add four consecutive defeats in the League. The Catalan team needs all three points to stay at home to escape the red zone. Athletic comes to the match after being eliminated in the Cup semifinal and seven points behind the sixth in the standings, so they need a victory to continue in the fight for places in European competitions.

Real Sociedad – Getafe (Saturday 8, 6:30 p.m. DAZN)

See also What is the fatal mistake that some people make while sleeping on hot nights? Santander League working day 28

Real Sociedad remains among the four teams that will play in the Champions League next season and intends to continue like this. The Basque team welcomes Getafe, who are around the bottom of the table, and want to keep their distance from Betis, who follow three points behind. The Madrid team is also three points from the relegation zone, but has not lost in four games and will seek to score to put land in the middle with the red zone.

Real Madrid – Villarreal (Saturday 8, 9:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Santander League working day 28

Real Madrid hosts Villarreal after two consecutive wins, against Barcelona (0-4) in the Cup and against Valladolid (6-0) in the League. The whites are 12 points behind the leader in the local competition, but they can still win the Cup and Champions League double and although Atlético de Madrid trails them by five points, Ancelotti’s men will not give away second place in the League. Villarreal have gone five games without losing in the competition, with four victories, and are just one point behind fifth place, occupied by Betis. Setién’s men want the three points that will help them be in the Europa League next season.

Valladolid – Mallorca (Sunday 9, 2:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Santander League working day 28

Valladolid receives Mallorca after the win against Real Madrid last day. The match is important for the salvation of both teams, but especially for the blanquivioleta. The locals, with Paulo Pezzolano as the new coach to replace Pacheta, are just one point from the red zone and need to score. Mallorca is six points from the relegation places, but they have not won in their last five games, so they need to score to recover the good feelings and begin to ensure permanence.

Betis – Cádiz (Sunday 9, 16.15. DAZN)

See also Dubai Municipality begins a land survey in the citizens' housing areas in Al Awir Al-Oula and Wadi Al-Amdi Santander League working day 28

Betis faces Cádiz in an important Andalusian derby for both teams. Pelegrini’s men are three points behind Real Sociedad and the Champions League places, so victory could bring Betis closer to the goal. Cádiz, for its part, has managed to improve its results in recent days and get out of the relegation zone, although it is only one point away and needs victory to distance itself from the red part of the table.

Almería – Valencia (Sunday 9, 18.30. Movistar LaLiga)

Santander League working day 28

Important duel between direct rivals for salvation. Valencia visits Almería with the two teams tied on points, but with Baraja’s men out of the relegation zone due to goal difference. The Andalusian team has not won in its last four games and the need to score points is just as pressing as it is for Valencia, which last day achieved a hard-fought draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Rayo Vallecano – Atlético de Madrid (Sunday 9, 9:00 p.m. DAZN)

Santander League working day 28

Atlético de Madrid visits Rayo Vallecano to play a Madrid derby that will put the ambitions of both teams at stake. Simeone’s men, who have had a great 2023 after a bad start to the season, have four consecutive victories and are five points behind Real Madrid, so attacking second place in the League does not seem unreasonable. Rayo, whose level has dropped after a good start to the campaign, is seven points behind the Conference and Europa League positions, so they will fight to try to reach the European dream.

Barcelona – Girona (Monday 10, 21.00. DAZN)

Santander League working day 28 Previous

Barcelona receives Girona in the last match of the day. Xavi’s men come from losing in the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid in the semifinals and now they only have the League left, in which they are leaders with a 12-point advantage. The Barça team, although eliminated from the rest of the competitions, can still aim to finish the local competition breaking a new points record, since they have 71 with 11 days to go. Girona, from the middle of the table, has a wide margin with the relegation zone and will seek to maintain that distance.

Seville – Celtic (2-2)

A goal from Paciencia in the 94th minute gave Celta a point in a highly emotional game that Sevilla controlled with 2-0 in the 89th minute and with one player less from the 19th minute due to the red card for Gueye. The clash reflected the carousel of emotions that the Andalusian club is experiencing in a chaotic season. Sevilla, with one less for almost the entire game, then carried out a magnificent exercise of seriousness to go 2-0 against a Celta who did not know how to take advantage of their numerical superiority. In the 81st minute, Acuña scored the second local goal and all the good things that Sevilla had done before came crashing down in the final chaotic minutes. It is something that José Luis Mendilibar, who has given the Andalusian team another air, cannot control, but cannot work miracles. Sevilla, with one minus 70 minutes, had won the game and lost it by poorly managing extra time. Period where Aspas sent two balls with precision to the band so that Celta, through Miguel and Paciencia, tied a game that they had lost. It is not the year of Seville, far from it. Celta, who touched the ball too much, maintains its good run of seven games in a row without losing (four draws and three wins), although the win put them in seventh place and they were on the verge of losing against an opponent with one less from minute 19 informs Raphael Pineda.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.