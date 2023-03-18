Saturday, March 18, 2023, 12:00





UCAM faces an important appointment with the aim of defending its ‘playoff’ position. Currently fourth in the table, they visit the Ciudad Deportiva Luis del Sol today to face Betis Deportivo in a direct duel, seventh and only two points away.

The university students have already accumulated eleven consecutive games without losing, but they have not been able to win in the last four games, all ending in draws. “We may feel that we are not entirely well, but we have to be calm and optimistic. We depend on us,” says Jorge Romero. The coach will have the casualties of Abenza, sent off last week for double reprimands, and of David Luna and Mario Sánchez, both due to injury.

Yasser is back



Of course, Yasser returns after serving a suspension against a Verdiblanco subsidiary that has been unbeaten for six games and has added ten of the last twelve points. «They are players with a lot of energy, with an important technical capacity. There will be sections in which they will have the ball”, highlighted a Romero who also pointed out the importance of adapting to the rival’s demands. These are three very important points.