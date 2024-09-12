The behavior opponent in the session of Senate Sunday and Tuesday was the grave and the historical end of the PRI and of the BREADAny prospective approach can conclude that as they are, they will not make it to 2027, much less 2030.

The opposition’s naivety in the form of clumsiness meant that the invasion of a mob in the plenary hall was going to to frighten to the Morenoists in mode of Lopez Obrador who invented the taking of stands, wells and streets.

The political-ideological-historical argument of the opposition was reduced to shaking the dead man’s mat because what a shame for foreign investors, for The Wall Street Journal, for Mr. American proconsul-ambassador, for the New York stock exchange that is shaking –they say– with the Mexican Treaty, but the world is oblivious to the short-term dynamics in Mexico: wages of the ministers of the Court who have been receiving pay without working for two weeks and the law students who are more worried about not having a job than about understanding legal logic.

With all the big names of the opposition coalition from the center-right to the far-right led by the already well-known Claudio Décimo González having failed, the gutted PRD member Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo began to raise his head, today with the suit of lights of civil society and a civic front with other militants also gutted from their parties, announcing from now on that they will prevent the inauguration of the President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and its almost 60% electoral base, against the 2.5% of Acosta Naranjo and his salinized PRD.

In the session of the Senate The former all-powerful PRI member was seen as a ghost Manlio Fabio Beltrones Riverawho saved Felipe Calderón on December 1, 2006 and brought him in through a back door to the plenary hall of the Legislative Palace so he could be sworn in as president, after the Lopez Obrador order to put chains on the doors to prevent the band from being placed, in addition to having been a key piece in the co-governance with the PAN during the Fox and Calderón administrations; yes, indeed, the Beltrones who lost his political credibility as Peña Nieto’s PRI president and since then a blurred figure of the old regime.

It is embarrassing to see the opposition’s arguments, shouting out the historic day, the historic decision, the book of history, when errant PRI, PAN and PRD members have been worse than Morena and those who supposedly betrayed their parties, and the evidence must go back to 1968.

History will absorb them.

The opposition fell into all the traps that were set for them Lopez Obrador and Morena, traps of naivety and clumsiness. The most significant: Morena supporters launched the distraction maneuver of mathematics, that the fraction .5 goes up to 1 or goes down to 0 and there you have the entire PRI and PAN and the former electoral counselors who supposedly knew about these matters –Córdova, Murayama and Jacobo– saying that they had caught Morena at its weak point, while the effective operators of Lopez Obradorism sealed the pact with the Devil to get two votes that gave them the real qualified majority, while the opposition got entangled in the discussion of the .5%.

The Yunes were nothing more than the conclusive proof of the photograph that the opposition, first Lopez Obrador’s and then the MCEP’s, blurred the democratic struggle of values ​​to reduce itself to a Machiavellianism of a second-level public university’s political science school. The Yunes were born in the PRI, went over to the PAN, became the punching fist of the worst Elba Esther Gordillo, made an act of Calderonist faith, conquered again with the PRI, took control of the PAN in Veracruz and were the 86th vote of the qualified majority of Morena and allies in the Senate.

And finally there is the harangue of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Justice of the nation and all-powerful head of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, Norma Piña Hernández, now in real mode of seeking a real coup d’état and not as rhetoric but as a fascist political struggle when she wrote yesterday on her network X a phrase that made the earth and the political system tremble to its core, addressed to the young students in the manner of lecterns, black shirts, ultra-right squadrists of the “break everything” of the Argentine coup: “a soldier in each son gave you.”

Politics for dummies: politics is the shadow of defeat.

