The Danish national team will play against Germany in the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024

The Danish national team will play against the German team in the 1/8 final match of Euro 2024. This was reported by a correspondent of Lenta.ru. The match between Germany and Denmark will take place at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund on June 29. The meeting will begin at 22:00 Moscow time.

In the third round of the group stage of the European Championship, the Danes drew with the Serbs, finishing the tour in second place of Quartet C. Thus, at the start of the playoffs, Denmark will meet with the German team, which took first place in Group A.

Denmark national team players Photo: Antonio Calanni/AP

The Serbian national team was eliminated from the Euro after a draw with the Danes

In the match with Denmark, the Serbian team only needed a victory. But the meeting, held at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, ended in a goalless draw.

The teams started the match cautiously; the first scoring chance was created by the Danes in the middle of the first half: Christian Eriksen made a dangerous low shot, but Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic parried the shot. Then the ball ended up in his net, but the goal was canceled – after a corner kick, Danish forward Jonas Wind violated the rules against the goalkeeper.

During the break, Serbian head coach Dragan Stojkovic made two changes, bringing on Luka Jovic and Dusan Tadic. The team played more actively and even scored a goal, which was also canceled – after Tadic’s cross, Joakim Andersen sent the ball into his own goal, but before the pass, the Serbian midfielder was offside.

The score did not change until the final whistle. The Serbs scored only two points from three matches, finished the group stage in fourth place in the group and left the Euro.

Head coach of the Serbian national team Dragan Stojkovic Photo: Antonio Calanni/AP

Russian fans hung tricolors in the stands

The match with the Danes was attended by Russian fans who decided to support the Serbian national team. They carried tricolors into the arena and hung them on the stands during the match. One of the flags had the word “Moscow” written on it.

It is not reported whether any sanctions were applied to the fans.

On June 20, Russian fans were refused entry to the second round match of the Euro group stage between Serbia and Slovenia. Stadium security officials explained that fans were carrying the flag of a country not taking part in the match to the game. The Russians went to another entrance to the arena, turned over the tricolors and went inside, as they were mistaken for Serbs.

Before the match, Serbian fans clashed with police

Before the match with the Danes, Serbian fans rioted on the streets of Munich. They sang songs and burned fires, which attracted the attention of the police. When confronted by the police, they began chanting offensive chants at them.

Then the fans began throwing bottles at the law enforcement officers, who responded with pepper spray. One of the Serbian fans was detained, but other fans were able to fight him off. The police subsequently took control of the situation.

Fans of the Serbian national team Photo: Ariel Schalit/AP

In addition to the Danes, England and Slovenia advanced from Group C to the playoffs

In a parallel match in Group C, England and Slovenia met. Their game also ended in a goalless draw.

Gareth Southgate’s side were criticized for their unconvincing performances and lackluster results. Despite the not-so-spectacular style, the English advanced to the playoffs from first place in the group.

Even despite the positive result in the group stage, criticism towards the England team does not subside.

I can’t understand why England are playing so poorly. Bellingham is the brightest player in the world, but he has not been seen for the second match. Why? Piers MorganBritish journalist

The Slovenians finished third and for the first time in history reached the playoffs of the European Championship. And if Slovenia celebrated that evening, the Croats were sad: after a goalless draw between the British and Slovenians, the Croatian team lost their chance to continue the fight.

Mbappe returned to the French starting lineup and scored his first goal at the European Championships

France striker Kylian Mbappe returned to the field. Before the match with Poland, head coach Didier Deschamps announced the starting lineup, which included Mbappe.

The forward remained on the bench in the second round match with the Netherlands. In the opening match against Austria, Mbappe went into a horse fight, collided with an opposing player and broke his nose. The French national team star was hospitalized; doctors even considered the possibility of surgery, but in the end it was avoided.

Mbappe returned to the field in the match against the Poles and finally scored at the European Championships. In the 56th minute he scored a penalty. This is the second European Championship for the French forward. In 2020, he played four matches at the tournament, in which he did not score any goals.

Kylian Mbappe Photo: Hassan Ammar/AP

Mbappe’s joy was overshadowed by Robert Lewandowski. In the 79th minute, the Polish national team striker also scored from the penalty spot, setting the final score in the match – 1:1. Despite the draw, the French advanced to the playoffs, and the Poles finished their performance in the tournament.

The Austrian national team sensationally beat the Netherlands and advanced to the playoffs from first place in the group

The French made it to the playoffs, but ended up only second in the group. The first place in the quartet remained with the Austrian team, which beat the Netherlands at the end of the group stage.

The meeting took place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin and turned out to be one of the most productive at the current Euro – 3:2 in favor of the Austrians. In the sixth minute, Dutch striker Doniell Malen scored an own goal.

7 own goals scored at Euro 2024

In the 47th minute, Cody Gakpo equalized the score. Romano Schmid put Austria ahead again 12 minutes later, but Memphis Depay soon restored equality. Marcel Sabitzer scored the winning goal in the 80th minute.

The Austrians took first place in the table with six points, the French were second with five points. The Netherlands, despite the defeat, also qualified for the playoffs – they scored four points and were among the best teams that took third place in the group.