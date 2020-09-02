Renewed hopes of a powerful economic recovery from the consequences of the coronavirus are fueling Europe’s stock exchanges. Dax and EuroStoxx50 rose on Wednesday by a good two percent each to 13,250 and 3348 points. On Wall Street, futures contracts signaled another record high for the US benchmark index S&P 500.

The rally will be driven by the one and a half year high in the mood barometer of purchasing managers in the US industry, said analyst Timo Emden from Emden Research. “The positive sentiment that investors draw from the tried and tested leading indicator is transferred directly to their investment decisions.”

However, they did not allow themselves to be distracted by the mixed US labor market data. According to the private employment agency ADP, the increase in jobs in August with 428,000 jobs was less than half as high as hoped, but was about three times as high as in the previous month. The ADP numbers give a taste of the official data on Friday.

The stock markets received additional tailwind from the prospect of additional cash injections from the central banks, said analyst Charalambos Pissouros from the brokerage house JFD. Following the recent price drops, there is growing pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to step up its efforts.

OIL AND COPPER MORE EXPENSIVE – SET BACK WITH GOLD



Against this background, investors also stocked up on raw materials. The Brent variety from the North Sea rose 0.7 percent to $ 45.89 per barrel (159 liters) and a ton of copper was $ 6711.50, 0.4 percent more than on Tuesday. However, analyst Stephen Brennock from the brokerage house PVM urged caution. “The wave of optimism on which investors are riding can break at any time.”

The expectation of a strong economic upswing reduced the attractiveness of the “anti-crisis currency” gold, which fell 0.3 percent to 1964.66 dollars per troy ounce (31.1 grams). Because of the long-term loose monetary policy of the central banks and the high demand for gold coins, recapturing the 2000 mark is only a matter of time, said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.

On the foreign exchange market, the dollar continued its recovery course. The dollar index, which reflects the exchange rate to major currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 92.648 points. Because of the prospect of a further easing of US monetary policy, this is only an interim high, said analyst Ricardo Evangelista of the brokerage firm ActivTrades.

VONOVIA MAKES IT INTO THE EUROSTOXX50



Vonovia moved into the spotlight on the German stock market. The real estate company will be included in the EuroStoxx50 selection index on September 21. The title of the company heaved this news to a record high of 62.46 euros.

In London, Barratt was one of the favorites with a price increase of eight percent. The British homebuilder expressed itself “cautiously optimistic” about the business outlook thanks to the order book of 4.2 billion euros. The number of targeted completions is between 14,500 and 15,000, above her forecast of 13,839, commented analyst Glynis Johnson of the Jefferies investment bank. Barratt rivals Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey each gained about five percent.

rtr