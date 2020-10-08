The German stock market should start the new trading day higher on Thursday. Banks and brokers expect the German leading index DAX around two hours before the start of the stock market to be 0.37 percent higher at 12,977 points.

The DAX could try again on Thursday to the round mark of 13,000 points. The upward trend since the beginning of the week would thus continue, although it had lost momentum the day before.

On Wall Street, investors had already reached for stocks the day before, after US President Donald Trump’s rejection of further negotiations on an economic stimulus package had weighed heavily on prices on Tuesday. The US Federal Reserve believes that it is likely to maintain its very loose interest rate policy and thus tends to support the stock markets.

rtr / dpa-AFX / ak