This year, for the first time, more women than men will be elected to the Dax supervisory boards. The situation is different for the top positions in the supervisory bodies.

ZFor the first time in the history of the German share index Dax, more women than men were and will be elected to the supervisory boards at the annual general meetings of Germany’s 40 largest listed companies. 55 percent of all new supervisory board mandates this year go to women, according to an analysis by the HR consultancy Russell Reynolds, which is available to the FAZ.

At the end of the current annual general meeting season, the shareholders of the Dax 40 companies are expected to have elected women for 17 of the 31 new supervisory board mandates, including well-known names such as the former State Secretary for Armaments Katrin Suder, who has been on the Deutsche Post DHL supervisory board since the beginning of May , and the outgoing Thyssenkrupp boss Martina Merz, who was elected to the Siemens supervisory board in February.