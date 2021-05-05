W.While the management board salaries in the Dax rose to a new record high in the past Corona year, the remuneration of the Dax supervisory board chairmen fell for the first time in five years in 2020. At the top of the ranking of the highest-paid DAX supervisory board members is Volkswagen supervisor Hans Dieter Pötsch for the first time. Last year he received a salary of 900,000 euros for his work at Volkswagen, replacing the long-standing leader Paul Achleitner; the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank now follows Pötsch in second place with a salary of around EUR 800,000.

The industrial gas manufacturer Linde pays its chief supervisor Wolfgang Reitzle in third place just under 680,000 euros. Since Reitzle is also head of the supervisory board at the automotive supplier Continental, he even gets a total of 1.2 million euros for his control activities in the Dax. At the end of the ranking, the supervisory board chairmen of Delivery Hero, Infineon and Beiersdorf were paid a good 200,000 euros.

Payment stipulated in statutes

On average, the 30 DAX companies paid their supervisory board bosses around 416,000 euros last year, according to the analysis of the compensation consultancy hkp, which is 4.3 percent less than a year earlier. For comparison: The Dax CEOs received an average of around 8.5 million euros – that’s more than 20 times that amount. A year earlier, the factor was still 15. This increase is very unusual: The average remuneration of the Dax CEOs last year was due to the two extreme outliers Linde (53.4 million euros for CEO Steve Angel) and Delivery Hero (45, 7 million for Niklas Östberg) increased significantly.



In contrast to top managers on the board of directors, whose salaries are now mostly dominated by share-based long-term components, supervisory boards are increasingly being paid a pure fixed salary again. Last year only two DAX companies (for the last time) paid additional performance-related variable remuneration, Fresenius and Fresenius Medical Care. The supervisory boards of Linde and Deutsche Bank are also remunerated in the form of (virtual) shares. The previously very widespread coupling of supervisory board remuneration to dividends, against which investor advocates fought for years, has long since disappeared.

Eight have waived part of their earnings

The decline in the remuneration of the supervisory boards cannot be due to the sharp collapse in profits of the Dax companies in the wake of the corona crisis. According to the study, the fact that they still earned less last year is mainly due to the fact that they voluntarily waived part of their earnings during the pandemic. Eight of the 30 DAX supervisory board chairmen have set an example, mostly they have waived parts of their fixed remuneration (BASF, Beiersdorf, Continental, Daimler, Deutsche Bank and HeidelbergCement), some of the attendance fees for certain meetings (Infineon, Daimler, MTU Aero Engines) .



Chairman of the supervisory board of two DAX companies: Wolfgang Reitzle heads the supervisory bodies of Linde and Continental

The payment of the members of the supervisory board is determined by the shareholders in the articles of association. From this year on, the annual general meeting must vote regularly on the salaries of the supervisory board: whenever there is a change, but at least every four years. But that should remain purely a matter of form in the future. In contrast to the salaries of the board of directors – where shareholders rebel at times – the salaries of the supervisory board almost never cause a stir.

Plenary meetings more often

According to the investigation by the compensation consultancy hkp, the workload of the inspectors has increased during the pandemic: This is at least true if the workload is measured in terms of the number of meetings. Whereas in the past only four plenary sessions per year were common, the supervisory boards of DAX companies met an average of nine times in the past year, compared with just seven plenary sessions the previous year. The range is of course wide: while the supervisory bodies of a few Dax companies such as Henkel, Fresenius and Merck only met four times, the supervisory boards of Delivery Hero sat together in plenary 27 times. In addition, there are numerous committee meetings in almost all DAX supervisory boards, in which most of the work is prepared and done.



The only woman at the head of a DAX supervisory board: Simone Bagel-Trah

The accumulation of offices continues to decline: there is no longer anyone who holds four different DAX supervisory board mandates at the same time. It used to be not uncommon. Michael Diekmann (Allianz, Fresenius, Siemens), Simone Menne (BMW, Deutsche Post, Henkel) and Margret Suckale (Telekom, HeidelbergCement, Infineon) each have three supervisory board mandates. The proportion of women on the supervisory bodies continues to rise above the minimum quota of 30 percent, which has been required by law for the past five years: 39 percent of DAX supervisory boards are now women. However, the chief posts of the supervisory bodies are almost entirely made up of men. Only at Henkel, Simone Bagel-Trah, has a woman made it to the post of chairman of the supervisory board.