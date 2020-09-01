The hope of a recovery of the economy from the consequences of the corona shock supports the buying mood among Europe’s investors. The Dax rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday morning to 13,044 points, the EuroStoxx50 was 0.6 percent firmer at 3289 points.

The federal government has corrected its economic forecast for the current year upwards, but expects lower growth for 2021 than previously assumed. There are currently signs of a recovery in exports and world trade, said Carsten Mumm, chief economist at the private bank Donner und Reuschel. The purchasing managers’ indices signaled growth for August. But it will not work without consumption – “a segment in which there have been setbacks recently”.

The number of unemployed in Germany rose in August at the rate customary for late summer. “Nevertheless, the effects of the pandemic on the labor market are still very clearly visible,” said the head of the Federal Employment Agency, Detlef Scheele. Germany is benefiting from the Corona aid, said Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank. “Short-time work whitewashes the actually tense situation on the labor market.”

On the other hand, the mood was depressed by the stronger euro, which came within a hair’s breadth of the mark at 1.20 dollars and was quoted higher than it has been for around two and a half years. The dollar also fell against a basket of currencies. “While the market obviously still trusts the Fed to be able to revive inflation by keeping interest rates low for longer than previously estimated, the ECB seems to have already taken this move,” said Esther Reichelt, foreign exchange expert at Commerzbank. According to preliminary data, the cost of living in the euro zone fell by 0.2 percent in August, mainly because energy was significantly cheaper than in 2019.

OIL PRICE INCREASES



Oil cost $ 43.02 for light US oil and $ 45.71 per barrel of North Sea Brent, one percent more than on Monday. The weak dollar played a role in this. The good promotional discipline of the OPEC countries and their allies also had a supportive effect, said Commerzbank expert Eugen Weinberg. More and more alliance members reduced their exports. “But the demand concerns remain.”

Gold rose in price by up to 1.1 percent to 1991.91 dollars per troy ounce (31 grams). The experts at the precious metal trading company Heraeus are expecting gold prices between 1850 and 2200 dollars by the end of the year. The political and economic uncertainties are already largely factored in, said Heraeus expert Hans-Günter Ritter. “The pandemic is anything but over – and should the economic situation worsen, the central banks could ease their monetary policy even further.”

APPLE SUPPLIERS IN QUESTION



A media report about higher iPhone production at Apple boosted the stocks of European suppliers. The papers of companies such as Infineon, STMicro, Dialog Semiconductor, AMS and ASM International gained up to 3.8 percent and thus helped the industry index to an increase of 1.9 percent. According to the financial news agency Bloomberg, Apple asked its suppliers to build at least 75 million 5G iPhones this year.

Rocket Internet was also a topic of conversation. The company has announced its departure from the stock exchange. The papers are currently worth less than half of the issue price of EUR 42.50. At times they gained 3.1 percent, but then turned into the red. Rocket offers the statutory minimum price of EUR 18.57 per share; the stocks are currently quoted at EUR 18.74.

rtr