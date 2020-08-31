The DAX showed its weaker side on Monday. The leading index lost 0.7 percent to 12,945.38 points.

After initial gains, the DAX closed slightly in the red on Monday. The weak impetus from the US stock exchanges weighed on. Wall Street investors took profits after the recent rally. On Friday, the US leading index Dow Jones reached its highest level since the price slide in the wake of the Corona crisis.

On Monday, however, some changes in the Dow Jones took effect. The stock split at Apple, in which shareholders receive three more for each security, has reduced its weighting in the index. The Dow Jones is calculated based on the share price. Apple shares rose 2.8 percent. The software developer Salesforce, the biotech company Amgen and the conglomerate Honeywell rose to the Dow Jones. The oil giant Exxonmobil, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and the defense and aviation company Raytheon Technologies left the index. Tesla also split its shares – at a ratio of 5: 1. The price of the electric car manufacturer rose by more than six percent and climbed to the top of the Nasdaq 100 index.

In August, the stock market month, which is usually rather weak, the German benchmark index nevertheless showed a positive balance this year: the increase is currently almost six percent. For the Dow, a month-on-month increase of almost eight percent has accumulated.



Philips is rowing backwards – USA buying fewer ventilators

A partial cancellation of a major US order for ventilators darkens the profit prospects of the medical technology group Philips for this year. Of the 43,000 devices ordered by the US government in April, only 12,300 would be delivered, the Dutch announced on Monday in Amsterdam. The share lost 1.2 percent in the morning on Euronext.



Adler acquisition drives Ado Properties’ business – outlook remains

The takeover of Adler Real Estate has given the real estate group Ado Properties a boost. The company was able to significantly increase rental income and operating profit (FFO 1) in the first half of the year. Ado is well positioned to meet the Berlin rent cap and the challenges posed by Covid-19, the SDax Group announced on Monday in Luxembourg. The company continues to benefit from the reliable inflow of rental income and strong liquidity. In addition, the real estate company reaffirmed its for the current year.



China tightens technology export rules ahead of Tiktok sales

The talks forced by the White House to sell the US business of the popular video app Tiktok could be hampered by export restrictions imposed by the Chinese government. According to new rules, among other things, “IT technologies with personalization based on data analysis” and operation with the help of artificial intelligence may only be sold abroad with government permission. Tiktok belongs to the Chinese company Bytedance.



Boeing takes eight 787 aircraft out of service for repairs

Eight Boeing 787 aircraft have been taken out of service for inspections and repairs after the group discovered problems connecting fuselage parts. They have two production errors in the rear of the machine, Boeing announced on Friday. Together they created a “condition that does not meet our design standards”.



Nestle takes over US company Aimmune Therapeutics

Nestle is increasing in the area of ​​food allergies. The world’s largest food manufacturer is taking over Aimmune Therapeutics, based in San Francisco and listed on the Nasdaq. The enterprise value of the transaction is stated in a statement on Monday at 2.6 billion US dollars.

