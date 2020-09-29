After the strong start to the week, Europe’s stock markets have gone back into reverse. The Dax dropped 0.3 percent on Tuesday to 12,835 points, the EuroStoxx50 lost 0.1 percent to 3221 points. In the USA, the futures also signaled a subdued start to trading.

Before the eagerly anticipated first TV duel between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, investors didn’t want to lean too far out of the window. Investors hoped the debate would provide clues as to which candidate could have the better cards in the election. Many investors see Biden’s victory as an opportunity for further fiscal incentives to counteract the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic and see such a scenario as positive for stocks.

Investors also focused on the video conference between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state premiers on how to proceed with the coronavirus pandemic. The fear of a second lockdown is off the table, said Christian Henke, an analyst at the brokerage house IG Market. “However, it will be difficult to get back to normal.”

On the trading floor, the big question is what significance can be ascribed to the price increases on Monday, said Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at the brokerage firm CMC Markets. In the USA in particular, many bets were still running on falling prices, and if speculators then had to stock up on the papers, price gains were normal. On Tuesday, as was the case last week, the cyclical values ​​were again among the losers: The corresponding barometers for banks and cars fell 1.4 and 0.5 percent respectively. Travel data, airlines and airports also came under pressure.



In the meantime, more than a million people worldwide have died of the Covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. The USA, India and Brazil are particularly hard hit. This also weighed on the oil price. Carsten Fritsch, commodities expert at Commerzbank, also referred to speculation that Iran should have exported up to 1.5 million barrels of oil per day in September. “The additional Iranian oil would come onto the market at a time when demand is weakening and Libya, another country, is returning to the oil market.” A barrel of Brent North Sea oil was 0.7 percent cheaper to $ 42.12, while US light oil was 0.8 percent lower at $ 40.26.



The dollar gave way to a currency basket before the TV duel between Trump and Biden. One euro was quoted 0.3 percent stronger at 1.1694 dollars. You-Na Park-Heger, foreign exchange analyst at Commerzbank, does not assume that the duel will bring any momentum to the market. The decisive factor for the dollar is not who will win the election, but rather whether “Trump will accept the result in the event of a defeat or whether there will be a longer stalemate”.

REPORT ON VIVENDI’S INTERESTS SUPPORTS PROSIEBEN

Among the individual stocks, ProSiebenSat.1 caused a sensation with a price increase of around three percent. According to an Italian media report, the media group Vivendi could buy a share in the television company. That fires speculation in the value again vigorously, said a trader. “Since Mediaset has a stake in Vivendi, it could lead to a lucrative takeover battle for shareholders, according to the fantasy.” The Italians directly and indirectly hold about 24 percent in the German TV company.

In London, the shares of the sanitary supplier Ferguson rose by up to 7.1 percent to a record high of 7,946 pence. The company benefits from savings and a stable US business and increased its profit in the past fiscal year by 4.1 percent. JP Morgan experts believe that Ferguson will benefit in the short term from the fact that many people renovated their houses and apartments in the pandemic.

rtr