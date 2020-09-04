The DAX showed its weaker side on Friday. The losses on Wall Street pushed the leading index 1.7 percent to 12,842.66 points in the red.

The DAX moved away from the 13,000 point mark on Friday. The price losses on Wall Street, especially in the tech sector, put the leading German index under pressure. Before the long weekend in the US, investors there took profits. It was only on Wednesday that the broad S&P 500 standard stock index and the Nasdaq 100 technology index reached new record highs.

Then on Thursday it went down steeply for the first time in a long time. The S&P 500 had lost 3.5 percent and the Nasdaq 100 around 5 percent. One day after the sell-off in large tech stocks, the mood remained tense, the Nasdaq 100 lost another two percent. “Today we will see whether there is more to it or whether it is just a flash in the pan,” said strategist Robert Pavlik of asset manager SlateStone Wealth in New York. Stocks like Microsoft and Apple that got under the wheels on Thursday were again weaker in early trading. Tesla was also heading for losses for the fourth day in a row. On the other hand, given the recent rise in bond yields, financial stocks were in demand.

In the course of the year so far, which has been marked by the upheavals of the corona pandemic, this still means that the Nasdaq 100 has gained a little more than a quarter in value. For the S&P 500 there is a moderate plus of 4.5 percent. Both are among the few indices in the world that were able to gain at all.



The fact that the labor market data for August was better than analysts expected did not help the US stock exchanges as they were already ahead of events. Nevertheless: “After the deforestation in April and the largest job cut in history by 20 million people, there has now been a strong increase in employment for the fourth month in a row,” said NordLB analyst Bernd Krampen positively. The unemployment rate had “completely unexpectedly” dropped significantly, and since wages had also risen, it could be assumed that “US consumers will continue to shop with ‘more cash in their pockets'”.



Spanish Bankia and Caixabank Negotiate Merger – Shares Take Off



In Spain, a solution is emerging for Bankia, a financial institution that was rescued by the state after the financial crisis. The bank and Caixabank confirmed talks on a possible merger on Friday night. With a view to the Spanish home market, the merger could create the largest domestic credit institution. The news was well received on the stock exchange.



New boss of VW subsidiary Skoda: Will not become the new Dacia

The Czech Volkswagen subsidiary Skoda does not want to concentrate solely on the low-price segment. “We are not becoming a new Dacia,” said the brand’s new boss, Thomas Schäfer, in an interview published on Friday with the Prague newspaper “Hospodarske noviny”. The Romanian Renault Subsidiary Dacia is known for its very affordable vehicles.



Lufthansa: Ticket refunds from the first half of the year have almost been processed

According to its own information, Lufthansa has largely reimbursed the tickets that were canceled in the first half of the year. The legitimate claims that Lufthansa in Germany received by the end of June were largely paid out, as the company announced on Friday in Frankfurt. Only more complicated cases are open. These would also be completed in a timely manner.



Dürr works with a Japanese partner in battery technology

A new partner from Japan is to pave the way for the plant manufacturer Dürr to do better business with the manufacturers of electric car batteries. To this end, Dürr has teamed up with Techno Smart, a specialist in systems for coating battery electrodes, as stated in a message from the company on Friday. The company from Bietigheim-Bissingen also builds such systems itself, but these are primarily aimed at producing smaller batteries, for example for headphones or hearing aids. “The biggest growth driver in the battery manufacturing technology market, however, is electromobility,” it said. Techno Smart is well positioned there. Dürr, in turn, is contributing to market access outside of Asia as well as its proven technology for solvent recovery during coating.



Ryanair gets new money from investors in corona crisis

Europe’s largest low-cost airline Ryanair has got fresh money from investors after months of business failure due to the Corona crisis. With the issue of new shares, the company raised around 400 million euros gross, as it announced on Friday morning in Dublin. The company intends to use the money to further improve its liquidity position and prepare for a possible expansion of its business. During the capital increase, Ryanair got rid of 35 million shares at a unit price of 11.35 euros. The new shares correspond to around three percent of the previous share capital.

