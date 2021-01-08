Surprisingly weak US labor market data did not upset the stock exchanges on their record hunt on Friday. The Dax held its own above the historic 14,000 mark, which was freshly cracked on Thursday, and rose 0.7 percent to 14,070 points. At the end of the trading week, the EuroStoxx50 rose 0.5 percent to 3641 points. On the US stock exchanges, the futures were also listed in the pre-trading session and were thus within reach of fresh all-time highs.

140,000 jobs outside of agriculture were lost in the United States in December. Economists polled by Reuters, however, had expected a job increase of 71,000. According to analysts, investors hoped for more cash injections because of this. “The calls for further clear fiscal stimuli are likely to get louder because of the job cuts,” said Helaba analyst Ralf Umlauf. After the victory of the Democrats in the US Senate election, additional aid to cushion the consequences of the coronavirus would have to be adopted quickly, warned market analyst Milan Cutkovic from brokerage firm Axi. “Because the economic recovery is losing momentum due to the rising corona numbers and stricter restrictions.”

ENCOURAGING ECONOMIC DATA

Investors saw the surprisingly strong growth in German exports and production as a support for the stock market. “If you just look at the data, you would not believe that Germany is currently going through one of the most difficult phases in post-war history,” said Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank. “The continued good data suggest that the slump in growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be less severe than is expected in many places.”

In the oil market, the optimists got the upper hand. The oil type Brent from the North Sea gained 1.6 percent thanks to a planned additional cut in production by Saudi Arabia and, at 55.26 dollars per barrel (159 liters), was as expensive as it was eleven months ago. However, a setback must be expected, warned Hiroyuki Kikukawa, head of research at brokerage firm Nissan Securities. Because the current prices do not reflect the current demand situation.



The market for crypto currencies is clearly on the upswing: Bitcoin again gained four percent to $ 41,478 after breaking the $ 40,000 mark for the first time on Thursday. Investors’ cravings for cryptocurrencies are unsatisfied, said analyst Timo Emden from Emden Research.

CHIP VALUES ON THE RISE

Stock investors stocked up on chip values. The European industry index rose by up to 2.8 percent to a 20-year high of 618.49 points. The sector was boosted by encouraging business figures from South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung and US semiconductor manufacturer Micron.

In addition, the French-Italian competitor STMicro presented quarterly results slightly above market expectations. This does not come as a surprise, but underpins the growth dynamic, praised analyst Janardan Menon of the investment bank Liberum. STMicro stocks rose 7.7 percent in Paris to a 20-year high of EUR 34.89. The same applied to the titles from Infineon, which rose by up to 7.4 percent to 34.34 euros. They benefited from speculation about a rise in the selection index EuroStoxx50 in March, said a stockbroker.

