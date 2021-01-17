According to experts, the record hunt on the stock exchanges is over for the time being. “Investors are again increasingly confronted with the reality that the pandemic is far from under control, despite the progress made through the vaccination campaigns,” says market analyst Milan Cutkovic from the brokerage company Axi. The federal and state governments are expected to discuss further tightening of virus containment restrictions on Tuesday.

In the past few days, some investors had already cashed in. With a minus of around one percent, the Dax was facing the largest weekly loss in a month. The longer-term outlook remains positive, says analyst Frank Wohlgemuth from the National Bank in Essen. After all, there is still a lack of investment alternatives because of the ultra-loose monetary policy of the central banks. In addition, the economy of the important trading partner China has reached the level before the outbreak of the pandemic.

But there, too, the number of infections rose again, warns Carsten Mumm, chief analyst at the private bank Donner & Reuschel. If the world’s second largest economy does not quickly bring the situation back under control, the profit expectations of many companies are wasted.

BIDEN IS COMING – TRUMP IS GOING

In addition, stockbrokers are looking at the swearing-in of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on Wednesday. His nearly two trillion dollar program to cushion the consequences of the pandemic will hardly be waved through by Congress, analyst Jochen Stanzl from online broker CMC Markets said. Because parts of the package require the approval of the Republicans. “Here the stock exchanges can expect a tough process with many setbacks and uncertainty.”

In addition, the mood in Washington has remained tense since the storm on the Capitol on January 6, warns Ned Rumpeltin, chief foreign exchange strategist for Europe at the brokerage house TD Securities. “Something could happen in the next few days.” That keeps investors from larger commitments. Regardless, Wall Street is facing a shortened trading week because the stock exchanges will be closed on Monday due to Martin Luther King Day.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Since the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to stick to its monetary policy on Thursday, investors are concentrating on statements about the economic outlook against the background of the mass vaccinations that have started. They also hope to receive information on the first results of the strategy review.

There are only a few relevant economic data on the schedule for the new week. Commerzbank analyst Christoph Weil predicts that the purchasing manager index for the German service industry (Friday) will decline from 47 to 44 points. Anything else would be a surprise because of the closure of much of the retail and service businesses. In the United States, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia published its economic barometer on Thursday.

At the same time, the US accounting season is picking up speed. Because of the pandemic, a significant drop in profits must be expected for 2020, says Marc Decker, head of asset management at Bank Merck Finck. “In terms of profit expectations, however, we are assuming a significant increase.” In the new week, among others, the major banks Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America want to open their books. The online video library Netflix also announces business figures.

rtr