The tug-of-war for new US economic aid in the middle of the election campaign and the upcoming reporting season should set the tone in the new stock market week. After US President Donald Trump resumed talks about further incentives for the US economy, which is suffering from the corona pandemic, relief recently spread among investors.

The Dax was 13,020 points on Friday afternoon, around two and a half percent above the level of the previous week. “As far as the stimulus talks are concerned, the Trump administration is now ready to negotiate a comprehensive plan instead of focusing on individual areas of intervention,” summarized the Unicredit analysts. In view of increasing corona infections worldwide and a slowing economic recovery, strategists say investors should generally be prepared for a stormy autumn phase on the stock exchanges.

UNCERTAINTY ABOUT SELECT OUTPUT CONTINUES

Trump, who has Covid-19, is already planning election events in a number of countries after his doctors were OK. However, it is not yet clear whether the second TV duel planned for Thursday with his opponent Joe Biden will take place. Trump recently refused to hold the debate virtually as decided by the organizers.

Democrat Joe Biden is currently ahead in the polls. “The stock exchanges on both sides of the Atlantic are slowly but surely getting used to a change of power in the White House on November 3rd,” said portfolio manager Jochen Stanzl from trading house CMC Markets. In the event of an election victory, Biden could drop the punitive tariffs against China and Europe and focus more on international cooperation again, which would help Europe’s economic growth. “That could then also enable the German stock index to build on the strength of Wall Street.” But there are also other voices: According to Commerzbank, negative factors such as higher corporate taxes and tighter regulation in the technology sector could come into focus with Biden.

THE SPEED OF THE ECONOMIC RECOVERY MAY SLOW DOWN

The ZEW index on Tuesday could provide information about the future outlook for the German economy. The financial market participants surveyed by the Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) have already anticipated a strong upswing in Germany. Most recently, their expectations were at their highest level since May 2000. “But the trees will not grow into the sky,” warned the Helaba analysts. For October there will be a little more realism.

In the US, too, the data should show that the recovery is clearly losing momentum. In the US, the Empire State and Philly-Fed economic indices are expected on Thursday. The University of Michigan retail sales and consumer confidence follow on Friday.

US BANKS PROVIDE NUMBERS

Investors will also find out in the new week how badly the corona crisis will hit the US banks: JP Morgan and Citi will present their figures for the third quarter on Tuesday, followed by Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs on Wednesday as well Morgan Stanley on Thursday. Analysts expect profit slumps of up to 60 percent.

Loan defaults, the sharp drop in interest rates and subdued credit demand are affecting the financial institutions. After the US banks had increased their provisions for bad loans in the first half of the year, the burdens from looming loan defaults in the third quarter should have been lower, according to analysts. Some companies also give insights into the books in Europe, including Roche, Publicis and Hochtief.

rtr