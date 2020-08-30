According to strategists, the ongoing recovery of the global economy should support the new week. However, in view of the slowing economic momentum, it should not be able to make big leaps.

After the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) shift in strategy, investors will pay particular attention to the situation on the US labor market in the new stock market week. The decisive change by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is a transition to a form of flexible inflation target and greater tolerance for a hot labor market, as Commerzbank economist Bernd Weidensteiner explains. “With this, the Fed is moving towards a looser policy in the long term.” In the past week, the Dax was in tow with the record hunt on the US stock exchanges with a level of 13,050 points on Friday afternoon around two percent. On Wall Street, the euphoria was fueled by surprisingly strong US economic data, most recently on incoming orders.

Many economists expect the US recovery to continue, albeit with somewhat weaker momentum. The US labor market, which was badly shaken by the Corona crisis, had already made up ground in July, but not as many jobs were created as in the two previous months. Experts expect an average of 1.55 million jobs to be created outside of agriculture for August after 1.763 million most recently.

In Germany, too, the picture of a V-shaped economic recovery has recently been confirmed, as Helaba strategist Claudia Windt explains. However, with the important difference that the number of new infections in the USA recently fell, while they picked up speed again in the euro area – especially in France, Italy and Spain. “It remains to be seen whether the increasing infections will lead to appropriate countermeasures and whether this will slow down economic dynamism again,” says Windt.

Groundbreaking data for the start of the autumn months

All in all, investors are facing an important data week for autumn. “The large number of macro data will show what the starting position for a further economic recovery really is in autumn,” says Robert Greil, chief strategist at Merck Finck. The numerous purchasing manager indices are an important barometer for the upcoming economic activity. The focus in the US is on the ISM indices for industry on Tuesday and for services on Thursday. The final corresponding indices from the London provider are available on the same days Markit on the agenda for Europe and the USA.

At the start of the week, consumer price data will also come from Germany and industry orders will be received at the end of the week. “Incoming orders in German industry are likely to have increased significantly again in July, and the core inflation rate in the euro area is likely to have fallen noticeably in August.”

The election campaign in the USA, which is also dominated by the corona crisis, is also gaining momentum. “As certain as a second term of office of a US President Trump was in the midst of a prosperous US economy at the beginning of the year, the outcome of the election in times of a recession triggered by the pandemic is just as uncertain,” says Eckhard Schulte, head of the asset manager MainSky Asset Management. “For the stock exchanges, which are driven by an ultra-expansionary monetary policy and trillion-dollar economic stimuli, the US election will not turn into a game changer.”

INDEX CHANGES AT A GLANCE

From the company side, only a few annual reports are arriving. After Wirecard was kicked out of the Dax, Deutsche Börse will announce its results of the regular index review of the Dax family on Thursday evening. Due to the insolvency of the payment service provider, the exchange operator had specially revised its rules and regulations so that bankrupt companies can now be removed from the selection indices with a period of two trading days. Originally, Wirecard would have remained in the first stock market league until the official September date. The next wobbly candidate among index experts was the plastics manufacturer Covestro. However, the company has caught on, says Uwe Streich, index expert at LBBW. “Danger recognized, danger averted. If there are no strange surprises with secondary conditions, they stay in.”

At the end of the month, the view across the Atlantic is directed towards Apple: the most valuable listed company in the world with a share price of around $ 500 is carrying out a one-to-four share split. This should make the papers of the iPhone manufacturer more affordable for small investors again. Due to the falling weight of the two trillion dollar company in the Dow Jones.DJI> standard values ​​index, an extensive restructuring of the index is necessary.

rtr