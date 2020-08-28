At the weekend, investors showed their cautious side and so the DAX was 0.5 percent weaker at 13,033.20 points from the last trading day of the week. Which topics were important and what investors should also know.

Traders named the strong euro as a burden. The prospect of a long phase with extremely low US interest rates recently weakened the US dollar and thus supported the euro, which was last traded at 1.1917 dollars. The day before, the European Central Bank had set the reference rate at $ 1.1806. Investors therefore held back and so the DAX closed weaker on Friday.

With its strategic changes to persistently low interest rates, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) pushed Wall Street on Thursday. “With the massive flood of cheap money, stocks remain very attractive, despite the numerous uncertainties,” said market expert Milan Cutkovic from trading house Axitrader. “The party on Wall Street could go on for a while.” Meanwhile, Europe’s stock exchanges are lagging behind. One of the reasons for caution on Friday was the clouded consumer climate due to the increasing number of new corona infections in Germany.

Gold, which is quoted in the US currency, benefited from the weaker dollar. Nicholas Johnson, fund manager at asset management company Pimco, believes further price increases are possible: “Despite the recent strong upward movement in the gold price, we still consider the precious metal to be attractively valued – it could even be described as cheap – considering the historically low real interest rates . ”

Meanwhile, Bayer shares went down. In the legal dispute over the allegedly carcinogenic weed killer glyphosate, the US district judge Vince Chabria criticized the progress made in the billions settlement. The pressure on Bayer is increasing to finally bring the process to an end, according to analysts.

Munich Re started the weekend as the DAX winner, followed by Vonovia and the insurer Allianz. Deutsche Post was the biggest loser in the DAX.



Which was also important on Friday at the stock exchange

Bayer’s glyphosate comparison is partially at risk – Richter wants progress

The agrochemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer is facing headwinds again when it comes to reaching an agreement in the billions in the US glyphosate dispute. The competent US federal judge Vince In a hearing on Thursday (local time), Chhabria warned of the lack of progress in settlement talks and reprimanded the Leverkusen company. The judge now gives the parties to the dispute around a month. Then he wants to decide whether he will allow the continuation of lawsuits over alleged cancer risks of glyphosate-containing weed killers, which he had suspended months ago because of the settlement negotiations.

Federal position on the Lufthansa Supervisory Board filled

After the partial nationalization of Lufthansa, the two federal representatives are now on the company’s supervisory board. The former boss of Munich Airport, Michael Kerkloh, as well as the chairwoman of the board of the Hamburg port operator HHLA, Angela Titzrath, are to move up to the supervisory body in order to protect the interests of the largest single shareholder. The Federal Republic of Germany holds 20 percent of the MDax group through the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) and can increase its stake to a blocking minority of 25 percent plus one share.

Walmart and Microsoft want Tiktok – ‘WSJ’: $ 30 billion demanded

The American supermarket giant Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft to take over the US business of the popular video app Tiktok. Part of the plan is to use the app as a platform for online sales. The bidding duo is said to have the edge in the race for the popular video app. In addition, a press report circulated for the first time what price the Tiktok mother wants for the US business.

Coca-Cola plans reorganization – severance offers for thousands of employees

The US beverage manufacturer Coca-Cola wants to cut thousands of jobs in the course of a large-scale reorganization of its businesses. As the company announced on Friday in Atlanta, the first step is to offer severance packages for up to 4,000 employees in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. A similar severance payment program should later be offered in other countries. The company did not rule out layoffs either. Coca-Cola put the cost of the global termination program at 350 to 550 million dollars, currently around 296 to 465 million euros.

Coal phaseout without redundancies at RWE

Even at the Essen energy company RWE, there should be no redundancies due to the coal phase-out. A new collective agreement for the socially acceptable implementation of the coal phase-out said that on Friday the industrial union for mining, chemistry, energy (IGBCE) and the Verdi service union. According to the union, the contract affects over 10,000 RWE employees in Germany and runs until the end of 2043 at the latest.

Nestle sells water business in China

The food giant Nestle is selling the Chinese water business to them Tsingtao Brewery Group. The transaction is part of a strategic cooperation agreement with the Chinese beer manufacturer, as Nestle announced on Friday.

Siemens Energy wants to reduce the number of locations

Siemens Energy wants to reduce the number of its worldwide production sites. The company is planning to go public at the end of September in order to save costs, according to company circles.

Bayer applies for Vericiguat approval in China for chronic heart failure

The pharmaceutical and agrochemical company Bayer wants to bring its hope Vericiguat against heart failure on the market in China. A corresponding application had been submitted to the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the Chinese drug authority NMPA, as the Dax group announced on Friday in Berlin.

Roche receives FDA approval for FoundationOne cancer tests

The American health authority FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has approved the FoundationOne Liquid CDx cancer test from the pharmaceutical company Roche for so-called Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP). The test helps develop personalized cancer therapies.

Thyssenkrupp works council boss: State must pay for the steel conversion

The works council chairman of the steel division of Thyssenkrupp, Tekin Nasikkol, calls for rapid and extensive financial aid from the state for the establishment of climate-friendly production. “We have to turn on the turbo in the transformation to” green “steel,” said Nasikkol of the German press agency. Climate protection is a social task. “No steel company in Germany can pay for this alone. That is why at least half of the costs must be borne by the state.”

Kreise: Hella wants to sell business with driver assistance software

According to circles, the auto supplier Hella wants to sell its business with driver assistance software. The daughter could bring in several hundred million euros, reported the Bloomberg news agency on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. A final decision has not yet been made. It is also not certain that there will be a transaction. The company initially did not respond to the request for a comment.

Corona crisis is putting pressure on sales at Steinhoff

The corona pandemic is reducing revenues at the Steinhoff retail group. In the first nine months of the financial year (end of September), the company generated sales of 6.76 billion euros in continuing operations, as Steinhoff announced on Friday. A year earlier it was just under 7.2 billion euros. Steinhoff spoke of major challenges, especially during the third fiscal quarter, which ran until the end of June. Many sales markets have come to a standstill for a long time due to the corona lockdown.

