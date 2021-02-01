Investors have found their good mood on the German stock market. After the weak previous week, the Dax (DAX 30) was clearly on a recovery course and closed 1.41 on Monday …

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – On the German stock market, investors have found their good mood again. The Dax (DAX 30) was clearly on a recovery course after the weak previous week and closed 1.41 percent higher on Monday at 13,622.02 points. In the previous week, the leading index had lost more than 3 percent with strong fluctuations. The MDAX of mid-sized stocks rose by 1.14 percent to 31,441.30 points at the beginning of the week. The Dax is thus in the red when the year is still young, the MDax in the plus.

In the fight against the coronavirus, there was good news at the beginning of the week: After the sluggish start of vaccinations in Germany, more urgently hoped-for supplies are in sight. The delivery quantities are expected to increase significantly by the summer, according to a new estimate by the Ministry of Health, which was announced at a “vaccination summit” by the federal and state governments in Berlin.

The “absurd exchange rate war over Gamestop (GameStop A) & Co”, as the Landesbank Baden-Württemberg calls it, continues to cause uncertainty and strong exchange rate fluctuations in this country. There is a trial of strength between professional short sellers and private investors who have previously mobilized in Internet forums. In general, the focus is therefore on values ​​in which large speculators are betting on falling prices.

The papers from Varta, for example, are a game ball, which in the previous week had shot up by over a third at times. On Monday, the battery manufacturer’s shares, as a clear MDax loser, slipped by around eight percent after the short sellers had probably at least largely withdrawn the previous week. At the beginning of the week, speculation drove the silver price to its highest level since the beginning of 2013.

According to an industry study by the investment bank Barclays, the focus was also on real estate stocks – especially stocks in residential real estate companies, which analyst Sander Bunck continues to prefer. The expert made recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen (Deutsche Wohnen SE) and Grand City Properties, which gave the papers a strong boost. Deutsche Wohnen was the best Dax value with 3.47 percent plus.

A more cautious opinion of the expert Daniel Grigat from Stiefel Europe, however, accelerated the downward slide of Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) (Fresenius Medical Care). The market for the dialysis specialist has not yet bottomed out. The papers from FMC sagged as the bottom of the Dax by more than three percent.

The reorganization hopes of the printing press manufacturer Heidelberger Druck (Heidelberger Druckmaschinen) suffered a strong damper, which put a double-digit percentage burden on the stocks that are no longer listed in any major index. Your sale of the Gallus Group to the Swiss Benpac Holding will not be carried out after all. The reason given was a surprisingly unpaid purchase price payment.

The mood has also brightened significantly across Europe. The EuroStoxx 50 (EURO STOXX 50) rose by 1.42 percent to 3530.85 points. The French CAC 40 and the British FTSE 100 each closed around 1 percent up. In New York, the leading index Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) rose by almost 1 percent at the close of European trading.

The euro suffered from weak economic data from Germany. The European Central Bank set the reference rate at 1.2084 (Friday: 1.2136) US dollars. The dollar cost 0.8275 (0.8239) euros. In Germany, retail sales fell surprisingly sharply in December due to Corona restrictions.

On the bond market, the current yield remained at minus 0.54 percent. The Rex bond index (REX total price index) fell 0.01 percent to 146.04 points. The Bund future fell by 0.06 percent to 177.21 points./la/fba

— By Lutz Alexander, dpa-AFX —