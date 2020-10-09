The German stock market goes into the weekend without any significant signals. The German leading index DAX closed on Friday 0.1 percent up at 13,051.23 points.

After a very pleasant week on the stock market, the DAX didn’t really know in which direction on Friday. The stock market barometer only managed to close in positive territory with difficulty. On a weekly basis, this still means a profit of around three percent.

The moderate ups and downs on the German stock market should continue into the coming week with the start of the reporting season in the USA. At least as long as there is no extraordinary positive or negative news, for example from politics or the coronavirus. From a chart point of view, the German leading index remains supported in the area of ​​around 12,800 points, while the next hurdle is waiting at around 13,300 points.

The courses are currently supported by the prospect of a Democratic victory in the US elections. If this scenario occurs, corporate taxes are likely to rise; on the other hand, the US’s trade relations with China could improve again. “The Democrats are also likely to push for fiscal incentives, which should go down well on the stock markets,” wrote strategist Peter Berezin of the analysis company BCA Research.

The winner in the leading German index on Friday was the Delivery Hero share with an increase of more than 3.5 percent. Followed by the Infineon share with 2.7 percent up. The prospect of takeovers and mergers in the semiconductor industry generally drove the prices of companies in the chip industry higher. In addition, there were strong quarterly figures from NXP Semiconductor from the previous evening.

At the bottom of the DAX were the BASF shares with more than four percent in the red. The chemical company is writing off billions as a result of the charges, also because of the Corona crisis.



Which was also important on Friday at the stock exchange

BASF is writing off billions because of Corona

The chemical company BASF is writing off billions as a result of the charges, also because of the Corona crisis. Due to a decline in demand from the automotive and aviation industries and the pressure of competition for basic chemicals, there was an impairment requirement of 2.8 billion euros, as the company announced on Friday afternoon. Therefore, in the third quarter there will probably be a loss before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 2.6 billion euros. Excluding the negative effect, an operating profit of 581 million euros should have been achieved, which is more than the average analyst had expected. Initially, however, investors mainly reacted to the high depreciation: The share price fell by more than two percent.

Chemical company Covestro is more optimistic about 2020

The plastics group Covestro is getting through the Corona crisis better than feared in the summer. In view of rising sales volumes and higher cost savings, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of around 1.2 billion euros should be achieved in 2020, which is more than the average currently expected by analysts, as the company surprisingly announced in Leverkusen on Friday afternoon. So far, CEO Markus Steilemann has assumed an operating result of 0.7 to 1.2 billion euros. In the third quarter, the Dax group achieved an Ebitda of 456 million euros based on preliminary figures. Shares rose slightly on the news.

Chip company AMD wants to buy Xilinx – more competition for Intel

According to insiders, the chip company AMD is attacking its big rival Intel with a possible purchase of Xilinx. A deal that would value Xilinx at around 30 billion US dollars (25.5 billion euros) could be announced as early as next week, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The “Wall Street Journal” had previously reported on talks between the two companies. While Xilinx shares showed clear gains in pre-market US trading on Friday, AMD shares fell.

As expected, Euronext wins the bid for the Italian stock exchange

As expected, the Italian stock exchange is to go to Euronext. The previous owner, the London Stock Exchange, sells Borsa Italiana to the multi-country exchange Euronext – at least if the EU makes the sale a condition for the planned takeover of the financial data provider Refinitiv. The purchase price for the Italian stock exchange is slightly more than 4.3 billion euros in cash, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) announced on Friday in London. The move does not come as a surprise, as the LSE has been negotiating exclusively with Euronext for some time.

Corona continues to drive Zalando – share on record price

The corona pandemic is further fueling Zalando’s business. After a strong third quarter, the online fashion retailer is expecting significantly steeper growth in sales and profit for the current year, as Zalando announced on Thursday evening in Berlin. The shares listed in the MDax climbed on Friday by up to almost six percent to the record high of 87.74 euros. Numerous analysts raised their price targets in the hours after the forecast increase.

Henkel dares again forecast for 2020 – share at the top of the Dax

The consumer goods group Henkel dares to make a forecast for the current year in view of the bubbling sales in the summer. However, the company will probably no longer be able to iron out the traces of the corona crisis in 2020. CEO Carsten Knobel expects sales on a comparable basis to be around one to two percent lower than in 2019. The adjusted profit is likely to collapse more sharply, as the company announced in Düsseldorf on Friday. Nevertheless, the news was well received on the stock market. Analysts had expected even more severe declines.

dpa-AFX / rtr / ak