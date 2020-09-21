FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – In the Dax (DAX 30) there are signs of an easier start on Monday: The broker IG estimates the German leading index a good two hours before the opening 0.2 percent in the red to 13 085 points. The Dax is still on a rolling course. After the 21-day line was defended two weeks ago, another test is emerging. The overall slightly increasing barometer for the short-term trend currently stands at 13 094 points.

New lines of concern over US-China relations and the aftermath of disappointment with the US Federal Reserve already weakened Wall Street on Friday. In technology stocks, the setback continued with new Nasdaq lows since the end of July. In addition, the approaching US presidential election is casting its shadow ./ag/jha/