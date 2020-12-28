FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – After the Christmas break, the Dax (DAX 30) may again flirt with a record on Monday. With the Brexit and the US Corona aid package, two hanging games come to an end shortly before the end of the year – and investors draw courage from this on Monday. The trading house IG estimated the leading index two hours before the start 0.66 percent higher to 13 677 points. This would help the leading index iron out its brief price slide from last Monday.

Shortly before the end of the Brexit transition phase, Great Britain and the EU published their laboriously negotiated trade pact for the time after Boxing Day. This means that a protracted dispute is coming to an end – as is the case in the USA, where the incumbent president Donald Trump gave up its most recent blockade and has now put a $ 900 billion corona stimulus package into effect.

But the sword of Damocles from the Corona situation continues to float over the market with hard cuts in everyday life. There is hope on this point too, especially since vaccinations began in Germany at the weekend. Investors have been looking forward to this for weeks: the Dax would be a record high above 13,795 points. He had recently approached this to just under 20 points.

In general, the German stock market has started its last and shortened trading week this year in a friendly manner. Stock exchange trading is usually characterized by low turnover on such days, which can lead to erratic price movements. If the Dax goes out of trading on the Wednesday before New Year’s Eve at the currently expected level, it would have gained more than three percent in value this year despite the Corona crisis and an interim setback to 8255 points./tih/mis