The DAX showed its stronger side on Friday. The leading index closed 0.8 percent up at 13,993.23 points.

After the recent price losses, the DAX made up ground on Friday. The price setback of the past few days is only a pause in the share rally and not a trend reversal, said analyst Jeffrey Halley from brokerage Oanda of Reuters. “No central bank in the world is currently thinking of taking its foot off its monetary policy gas. The financial markets will be flooded with cheap central bank money throughout 2021 and a large part of it will flow into shares.”

The topic remains the rise in yields on the bond markets, especially in the USA. This reflects the prospect of a strong early-cycle economic recovery and increased inflation expectations, said the chief strategist of the private bank Merck Finck, Robert Greil. However, he only expects a moderate increase in yields, especially in Europe. “Interest rates will not go through the roof,” said Greil. The increase in yields this week had put a strain on stock market prices, and market participants suddenly saw bonds as an investment alternative again.

The US stock exchanges also started trading more firmly on Wall Street. After a series of losses lasting several days, equity investors picked up again, but only hesitantly. The Dow Jones index of standard values ​​was 0.1 percent higher at 31,529 points, the broader S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to 3921 points. The index of the technology exchange Nasdaq rose by 0.4 percent to 13,924 points.



Concerns about high valuations, especially among technology-heavy stocks, had depressed prices in the days before. “Investors are not really withdrawing from the market, but they are becoming more cautious,” said chief economist Peter Cardillo of asset manager Spartan Capital Securities.



Which was also important on Friday at the stock exchange

Allianz is aiming for record levels again in 2021 – share gains

The insurance group Allianz got off surprisingly lightly in the Corona year 2020. For 2021, CEO Oliver Bäte is aiming for a record result again, as the group announced in Munich on Friday. In some cases, the insurer has turned the price screw with its business customers significantly and parted with unprofitable contracts. The group does not want to be responsible for the nationwide closure of operations. And even a final cancellation of the Olympic Games would not hurt the alliance. Meanwhile, the shareholders can look forward to a stable dividend.

Danone wants to shake off Corona burdens in 2021

After a difficult Corona year, the food company Danone is hoping for improvement. “2021 will be the year of recovery,” said CEO Emmanuel Faber, according to a statement on Friday when presenting the balance sheet for the past year. The French are pushing ahead with their radical corporate restructuring.

Texas weather could cost RWE hundreds of millions of euros – share loses

Due to the current icy temperatures in the US state of Texas, the German energy company RWE expects financial losses. Due to icing and network problems, some of the wind turbines on site are out of order, the Essen-based company announced on Thursday evening. The focus is currently on getting the affected wind turbines back on track.

Reinsurer Swiss Re writes high losses in the Corona year

The reinsurer Swiss Re is burdened with billions from the corona pandemic and natural disasters Made a loss in 2020. In addition to the virus crisis, major damage from hurricanes “Laura” and “Sally”, the forest fires in California, floods on the Yangtze River and the severe explosion in the port in Beirut hit the office. In the current year, however, the return to profit should be possible, said CFO John Dacey during a conference call with journalists. The shares fell slightly at the start of trading in Zurich.

Oil company Eni surprised positively at the end of the crisis year

The oil price collapse in spring 2020 caused the oil company Eni to lose billions last year. The corona pandemic had led to a historic drop in demand. Also because of high depreciation, the losses add up to 8.6 billion euros, as the group announced in Rome on Friday. In the previous year, after a profit slump – also due to high depreciation – there was still a small profit of 148 million euros. Here, too, Eni had to reduce the balance sheet value of some plants because of a drop in the oil price.

Renault writes a record loss of eight billion euros

Renault made a record loss of eight billion euros last year, mainly because of the deep red numbers at its Japanese partner Nissan. After losses due to the Corona crisis, there were already significant improvements for Renault in the second half of the year, as General Director Luca de Meo said on Friday in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris.

UK Court: Uber drivers are not stand-alone entrepreneurs

The driving service broker Uber has lost an important legal battle in Great Britain in the years of struggle for the status of drivers. Uber drivers should not be treated as independent entrepreneurs, but as employees, ruled the London Supreme Court on Friday. The court thus followed the decisions of previous instances against which Uber had appealed in the dispute that had been ongoing since 2016. Uber stocks were down for pre-market US trading.

Laboratory service provider Synlab benefits from high demand for corona tests

The laboratory service provider and possible stock market candidate Synlab is benefiting from the rapidly increasing demand for its tests for the corona virus during the pandemic. According to preliminary calculations, sales rose by 38 percent year-on-year to 2.6 billion euros, as the group announced in Munich on Friday. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) climbed 71 percent to 679 million euros.

Hapag-Lloyd is hoping for a return to normality despite billions in profits

Despite a foreseeable billion profit in the Corona year 2020, the shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is hoping for the overheated container transport market to calm down as quickly as possible. “We want normality, because in the medium term it is important for us that everyone continues to transport as much goods as possible in containers,” said Hapag-Lloyd boss Rolf Habben Jansen on Thursday evening. But this also requires competitive and more sustainable conditions in two to five years. Hapag-Lloyd is currently profiting from the massive demand for container transport, said Habben Jansen. But he also pointed out that in the past ten years, many a dry spell had to be overcome.

Autonomous driving: Conti and Bosch get involved in US AI company Recogni

With a stake in Silicon Valley, Continental and Bosch want to accelerate the development of technologies for autonomous driving. The company Recogni from San José (California) designs high-performance chips that also work with methods of artificial intelligence (AI). It is about the detection of objects around the vehicle and faster processing of the data from the associated sensors. “AI solutions in particular will play a greater role in autonomous driving,” said Frank Petznick, Head of Driver Assistance Systems at Conti. The processors are to become part of the control system in the medium term; series production could begin in 2016. Who will manufacture the hardware is currently still open.

rtr / dpa-AFX / fh

