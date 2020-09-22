After the price slide from the previous day, the German stock market is likely to stabilize on Tuesday morning. Banks and brokers expect the German leading index DAX around two hours before the start of the stock market, 0.6 percent higher to 12,622 points.

At the start of the new trading week, the DAX was on its knees – in the end, the stock market barometer was down 4.4 percent. That was almost the biggest daily loss since mid-March, when the corona crash was still going on.

The fear of the rising wave of corona infection had put the investors on the run. “In view of the fact that autumn and the flu season are just around the corner, the stock exchanges are being shown how acute the danger is,” said Timo Emden, an analyst at Emden Research.

In Great Britain, for example, there is a risk of another nationwide lockdown, as the number of new infections increases by at least 6,000 per day. Government scientific advisors warned of a possible spike to 50,000 cases per day by mid-October. In large parts of Wales, an extensive lockdown should apply again from Tuesday afternoon.



The US Federal Reserve promised to do everything in its power to overcome the Corona crisis. The central bank continues to undertake to use the full range of its instruments, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed, according to a previously published speech. Powell will speak to the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services Tuesday.

rtr