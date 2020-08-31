At the start of the new stock market week, the DAX should start a little higher. The German leading index was valued by broker IG at 13,124 points on Monday just under two hours before the start of trading, which is 0.7 percent higher.

Profit-taking and a stronger euro weighed on the DAX on Friday. He lost half a percent to 13,033 points at the weekend. According to market observer Stephen Innes from broker Oanda, good economic data from China help start the week on Germany’s stock exchange. A sentiment barometer for the service sector there rose to a high since January 2018. In the industrial sector, the mood eased somewhat, but according to Innes the component of new orders is a sign of a sustained economic recovery.

According to the experts at Barclays Research, last week’s decision by the US Federal Reserve to give more leeway to the inflation target should further support sentiment in the near future. In addition, consumer prices from Germany are on the agenda. In China, the purchasing managers’ indices for manufacturing and services are published.

In London, the stock exchange is closed due to a public holiday. Some investors are therefore likely to stay away from the market.

rtr / dpa-AFX / iw