After the stabilization attempt on Thursday, the German stock market is expected to be weak again at the end of the week. Banks and brokers expect the German leading index DAX around two hours before the start of the stock market one and a half percent lower to 13,470 points.

At the end of the trading week, the DAX should open again in the red. The day before, the stock market barometer had already slumped to 13,310 points at times, but then ultimately even made it just about positive. On a weekly basis, however, it is already one and a half percent in the red.

“The stock exchange has become the scene of a dispute between short sellers and private investors,” said portfolio manager Thomas Altmann of QC Partners. “The result of this is huge fluctuations in the individual titles affected, such as Gamestop.” In this regard, Varta and Evotec were particularly noticeable over the course of the week.

“The nervousness has reached the entire market,” said Altmann. “What we saw yesterday within a few hours is usually the trading range of a week or two. It is interesting today whether the Dax remains in yesterday’s range or whether it increases it again.”

There are also numerous company balances on the schedule: Among other things, the fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) opens the books. SAP provides the detailed annual figures.

rtr / dpa-AFX / ak