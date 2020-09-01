The DAX showed its shaky side on Tuesday. After some ups and downs, the leading index closed 0.2 percent up at 12,974.25 points.

After a zigzag course, the DAX closed slightly stronger on Tuesday. The strong euro depressed mood. The rate of the common currency rose by up to 0.4 percent to $ 1.1997. “The euro is benefiting from the confidence that has returned in the European Union,” said market analyst Milan Cutkovic from the brokerage firm AxiTrader. Commerzbank analyst Esther Reichelt warned if the adoption of the joint Corona reconstruction fund is delayed, but price setbacks must be expected. A strong euro worsens the competitive chances of European companies as the products become more expensive on the world market.

The US stock exchanges started trading inconsistently on Wall Street. The US standard value index Dow Jones opened around 0.4 percent weaker. The index of the technology stock exchange Nasdaq, however, climbed again to a record high. The two heavyweights Apple and Amazon also reached new highs. For Apple shares it was up 1.9 percent and for Amazon by 1.5 percent. The two papers make up around a quarter of the total weight of all 100 companies in the index.

Which was also important on Tuesday at the stock exchange

Opposition agrees on Wirecard committee of inquiry

The opposition wants to set up an investigative committee in the Bundestag to deal with the Wirecard scandal politically. After the AfD, FDP and the Left, the Greens are now also in favor, as the Green MP Danyal Bayaz said on Tuesday after a special meeting of the finance committee in Berlin. The FDP, the Left and the Greens together have the necessary number of votes to set up a committee of inquiry and want to vote together.



Conti tightens austerity: over a billion euros annually from 2023

Continental is significantly tightening its current austerity course and is also becoming more specific with the conversion towards software and e-mobility. As the Dax group announced on Tuesday, more than one billion euros in gross savings per year are to be targeted from 2023 onwards. The annual target until 2023 has been around 500 million euros so far. The automotive supplier and tire manufacturer from Hanover wants to keep costs down.



Siemens Energy wants to increase profitability through further savings

The energy company Siemens Energy, which is about to go public, is examining additional savings in order to increase profitability. The focus is initially on the Gas and Power division, which includes the power plant business. In addition to the already planned savings of 1 billion euros by 2023, Siemens Energy wants to achieve gross over 300 million euros if possible, the company announced at a capital market day in Munich.



Samwer brothers want to take Rocket Internet off the stock exchange

The start-up investor Rocket Internet wants to withdraw from the stock exchange after a good six years. Rocket Internet announced on Tuesday in Berlin that the capital market has lost its importance as a financing option for the company. Rocket plans to buy their shares from the shareholders for 18.57 euros each. The absence of the stock market with its reporting obligations and the large number of owners should enable the owners around the Samwer brothers to pursue a long-term corporate course.



Corona winner Zoom expects stable business

For the video conferencing company Zoom, which has become a big winner from the Corona crisis, the times of explosive growth are over for the time being. After a breathtaking increase in sales of 355 percent, Zoom now expects business at the same level for the rest of the year. This is good enough for investors: the share shot up by around 23 percent in after-hours trading. Zoom is worth more than $ 110 billion.

rtr / dpa-AFX / fh