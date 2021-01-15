As in every month, Netflix surprises its audience with new titles. One of the most outstanding releases on this occasion is Dawson’s creek, a show that will hit the streaming giant with its six seasons.

The american series youth drama had its first broadcast in 1998 and ended in 2003. However, it has become a classic that many cannot fail to see.

Next, we mention all the details so as not to miss its launch.

When and what time to see all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek?

Netflix confirmed that six seasons of Dawson’s Creek this will be released Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2.00 am (Peruvian time) through its online platform. Here the schedules in the other countries.

Peru , Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2.00 am

Mexico and Central America (except Panama): Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:00 am

Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: Friday, January 15, 2021 at 3.00 am

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: Friday, January 15, 2021 at 5:00 am

How and where to see Dawson’s Creek (seasons 1-6)?

All seasons of Dawson’s Creek will be available through Netflix. In order to see the full program, You will need to create an account on the streaming giant’s platform. The service grants a monthly basic plan of S / 24.90.

Dawson’s Creek – synopsis

The plot revolves around four teenage friends who experience great changes and problems in their process of maturity. The protagonists will meet in high school and will follow a long journey to college life.