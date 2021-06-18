Heidi Ferrer, an episode writer for Dawsons Creek, Wasteland and more died at age 50 on May 26, confirmed her husband, Nick Guthe, who told the American magazine Deadline, committed suicide after a long fight against covid-19 who first attacked her in April 2020.

Ferrer contracted the virus in April 2020, and later his health steadily deteriorated. In May 2021, she was bedridden and in constant physical pain, suffering from severe neurological tremors and many other worsening symptoms.

Who was Helen Ferrer?

Born on May 28, 1970 in Salina, KS, Ferrer initially set out to pursue a career in acting when he moved to Los Angeles in the late 1980s, studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. However, a few years later, he began to dedicate himself to screenwriting.

Without a college education, he managed to sell his first gion, The C Word, to Academy Award-winning producer Arnold Kopelson. Ferrer continued to sell scripts and releases and rewrote for major studios while building a career on television.

In this area, he notably collaborated with producers Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec on the hit drama Dawson’s Creek Y Wasteland.

The 24-year-old WGA member also wrote the screenplay for Princess, a family TV movie that debuted on ABC in 2008 and continued to play for many years.

Outside of cinema and television, Ferrer also she was a successful blogger, and the site started http://www.GirlToMom.com in 2008 to document the Your Toddler’s Battle With Progressive Infantile Scoliosis. While Ferrer eventually decided to include her comedy writing on the blog as well, she was recognized throughout her life as a passionate Progressive Childhood Scoliosis Awareness Advocate.

After seeing her blog gain a huge following, she was invited to speak at the 2014 BlogHer Conference. In particular, she was also invited to speak. received the National Hero Award from the Childhood Scoliosis Outreach Project in 2010. The organization recently named a permanent annual Parent Initiative Award in honor of Ferrer, in his memory.

Along with her husband, Ferrer is survived by her 13-year-old son, Bexon; his mother, Nancy Gilmore; and her sisters Laura Frerer-Schmidt and Sierra Summerville.

