In his keynote speech delivered during a session entitled “Cities of Opportunity”, within the activities of the World Government Summit 2024, held in Dubai, His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, reviewed the most prominent main themes that make up Cities of Opportunity, and how they have proven to be the cornerstone in shaping the cities of the future. These cities are now leading the global scene today.

His Excellency Daoud Al Hajri stressed that the desire of governments and city leaders remains similar, which is to create a better future for future generations, regardless of the multiple cultures and affiliations from which they come. He pointed out that the cities that were able to seize and create opportunities are the cities that lead the global scene today, citing the vision of His Excellency His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” which affirms that the primary function of governments is to create opportunities for people to be happy..

Examples of opportunities

Speaking about examples of opportunities, he said: “Opportunities vary around the world, and so do governments’ abilities to distinguish them. Recognizing opportunities is a talent that we individuals do not possess at the same level, and this is what distinguishes leaders and governments in the city race. We see that many cities have turned huge challenges into opportunities.” Success stories, some cities created opportunities from available resources and inspired cities around the world“.

His Excellency gave an example of the Covid-19 crisis, and how the world viewed it as a challenge, while there were cities that turned this challenge into opportunities, contributing to their economic growth and developing technical infrastructure in all fields such as; Government business, education, health, to become technically ready and prepared for any future challenge.

He continued: “Some cities realized the importance of youth as an opportunity to build the future and move the wheel of growth, and that there is no solid development for peoples without partnership with youth, so they formed youth ministries led by the youth themselves, and placed within their governmental agenda ambitious priorities for their development and creating success stories with and by them, and today we have 200 million Arab youth, that is, 200 million positive energy, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum says.

Cities of Opportunity Framework

Al-Hajri touched on the most prominent axes and foundations that help cities identify their opportunities and accelerate their seizing and creation, which is represented by the Cities of Opportunity framework, which consists of 5 axes, including: Knowledge economy and technology, culture and society, environment, planning and accessibility, and finally infrastructure.

He explained that artificial intelligence technologies were the biggest opportunity that changed the course of the game and the world during the previous year, and was the most present and influential in various areas of life, as the market value of artificial intelligence to date has reached approximately 200 billion dollars, and it is expected to reach 1.9 trillion dollars by 2030. Noting that this contributed to more than 60% of government decisions being based on artificial intelligence technologies.

Dubai…the city of opportunities

Al-Hajri said: “When talking about the role of opportunities in writing the story of the development of cities, an example comes to mind of the country in the year 52, the country that transformed from a desert into the most advanced country on the world map. They called it the miracle country, the United Arab Emirates, and we say they are among the They led the miracle and turned the dream into a reality that the people of the Emirates live today. They are the leaders of opportunities, the first founders, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God bless them.

He added: “The founding leaders made the dream of the union an opportunity, and from the opportunity of the union we reached the achievements of the union. Today, the UAE government is first in the world in governmental efficiency, and its people are among the happiest people. Thanks to the vision of its wise leadership, it embraced space, and reached the ambitions of its youth to Mars.”

His Excellency continued his talk about the Emirate of Dubai, which has become known as a city that seizes opportunities, and how it has begun to create opportunities for both its residents and residents..

He said: “Dubai has turned into a big, vast world, and has begun to inspire the world in quickly seizing and creating opportunities, thanks to the leader of opportunities and dream maker, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who led the creation of hope and transformed challenges into opportunities and achievements, and with him dreams turned into a reality that we live in.” Dubai”.

His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri presented a glimpse of the insightful vision that embodies the thought and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, referring to the establishment of Emirates Airlines, which embodied the transformation of dreams into huge economic opportunities. Today, the company has reached the position of the largest air carrier in the world..

He added: “When no one was thinking about the Internet, His Highness established Dubai Internet City to become the largest information and communications technology community in the region, established Dubai Media City, and made Dubai a leading regional and global media center, and built a bridge for financial services between the region and global markets through the Center.” Dubai International Financial.

Dubai Municipality and opportunities

His Excellency explained that Dubai Municipality has seized opportunities in artificial intelligence and integrated them into areas of municipal work, in a way that supports its vision of being a leading municipality for a global city that works to make the Emirate of Dubai more attractive, sustainable, pioneering, and has a better quality of life every day..

He said: “In the field of planning, governments always face the high expectations of the population and seek to meet these accelerating expectations. Hence, we in Dubai Municipality took the initiative to use artificial intelligence tools.” (Urbanist AI)for urban planning, which works to help planners generate solutions for urban environments, supporting the provision of accurate recommendations in city planning, resulting in savings in cost and effort amounting to 80%.%“.

His Excellency continued: “To this day, waste treatment poses a challenge to cities around the world, and we in Dubai Municipality view it as a valuable economic opportunity, as waste has now illuminated 135,000 residential units in the Emirate of Dubai through the largest center for treating waste and converting it into energy in the world. Which works with the latest artificial intelligence technologies and systems.”

Al Hajri added: “Sewage plants treat more than 360 million cubic meters annually. We used this resource as an opportunity to launch our ambitious “Green Dubai” program, through which we were able to plant more than 700,000 trees over the past five years, using recycled water and through a nursery. Dubai Municipality, which works with artificial intelligence and produces 90 million seedlings annually.”

The Director General of Dubai Municipality touched on the efforts made by Dubai in creating new attractions, which contributed to providing a new experience on the night beaches, making Dubai’s beaches vibrant around the clock and never sleeping..