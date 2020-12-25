Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew died of corona in a private hospital in Karachi, Pakistan. According to the information, Siraj Sabir Kaskar, son of Dawood’s elder brother Sabir Kaskar, was undergoing treatment in the hospital for a week. Siraj, 38, breathed his last on Wednesday morning. He was infected with the corona virus.According to the report of our associate newspaper Times of India, Siraj was married and lived in a house adjacent to Dawood’s palatial bungalow in the protected Clifton area of ​​Karachi. According to sources, Dawood, gangsters Anees Ibrahim and Dawood’s bodyguards carried the body of Siraj to the cemetery near Abdullah Shah Ghazi Dargah. It is here that Dawood’s siblings have been handed over.

Siraj’s death was reported to some close and relatives of Dawood in Mumbai and Dubai on Wednesday. Most of Dawood’s establishments in Dubai dropped their shop shutters as mourning. Indian security agencies came to know about Siraj’s death while monitoring suspicious calls being made from Karachi.

Siraj was the only son of Siraj

Siraj was the only son of Sabir. Please tell that the Pathan gang shot and killed Sabir in the early 80s with the help of Manya Surve. The murder of Sabir is a pain as an important chapter in the history of Mumbai’s underworld. This brought the gang-war between Dawood and the Pathan gang to the streets.