Dawood Ibrahim’s henchman Abdul Majid Kutty, who hails from Telco Barinagar Inam Ali has been arrested by the police. He is being interrogated after arrest. His mobile phone has also been seized by the police. Police is looking for his current passport. It will be known only by how many times the reward has been to Malaysia.

During questioning, Inam told the police that he had returned to India in 1999 on a fake passport through Mumbai. His passport was also made by Kutty. He said that he stayed with Kutty after his passport was snatched in Dubai. He used to meet his friends. But he did not recognize them. They only made his fake passport. He arrived in Mumbai through that passport. He told that he knew Kutty well that he belonged to Dawood gang. He had hidden this before the police out of fear.

Here, the police kept questioning him till late night. Police have also received many information about Kutty’s local network. He has named the youths who used to meet Kutty. SSP Tamil Vannan stated that involvement of the reward has been found. He has a hand in bringing Kutty to Jamshedpur and together he had fake his passport. He has hidden many things from the police before. Based on this, the police is taking its action. A team has been formed for this. A case will be registered against the team as soon as the report is received.