The rumors of the last few days definitely have a basis given that the study involved in them has confirmed their veracity. We are obviously talking about Rebel Wolvesthe brand new studio born from the offshoot of CD Projekt Red and Dawnwalker.

In fact, there were many rumors regarding the start of work on the first game of this promising studio and, now, the official confirmations have arrived: Dawnwalker exists, it is in progress and we also have a first official image.

The announcement came, surprisingly, via a tweet published by the official Rebel Wolves profile definitely reliable.

Usually we don't comment on rumours. However, since we've heard something through the grapevine… Yes, we are working on Dawnwalker! pic.twitter.com/oVshT2n0l5 — Rebel Wolves 🐺🐺🎮 (@RebelWolvesDevs) January 15, 2024

We have no idea what type of game Dawnwalker will be: the studio has not provided any information regarding the plot, gameplay style, setting, but the promotional image could already give us some suggestions…

All we can do right now is speculate or wait patiently the release of new information: Rebel Wolves knows well that the eyes of the entire gaming community are all focused on the studio.



