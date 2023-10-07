In the early morning of this October 7, several earthquakes were recorded in different parts of the world. Mexico, Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan were the epicenters. We tell you the details.

According to several geological services, all the earthquakes had a magnitude greater than 6.0 and all had a depth of at least 53 kilometers.

Mexico; magnitude 6.3

The first to register was the earthquake in Mexico, which had a magnitude of 6.3according to the preliminary bulletin of the National Seismological Service (SSN).

The epicenter was in Oaxaca, a southern Mexican state, and activated the seismic alert for Mexico City.

According to the National Seismological Service of Mexico, Since the movement, 7 aftershocks have been recorded, the largest with a magnitude of 3.7.

Afghanistan; magnitude 6.2

The second one that was recorded was in Zidan Jan, Afghanistan. According to the United States Geological Survey, this earthquake had a magnitude of 6.2.

The depth was 26 kilometers and it occurred at 02:12 in the morning. At the moment, no damage has been reported.

Papua New Guinea; magnitude 6.7

The third and largest was in Papua New Guinea. This earthquake had a magnitude of 6.7.

The depth of the epicenter was 53 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred 56 kilometers east of Madang, with a population of around 30,000 inhabitants, according to the US agency.

How to act during an earthquake?

From the Red Cross of Bogotá they share some recommendations during and after an earthquake.

Before making hasty decisions It is recommended to breathe and stay calm. If you are inside an earthquake-resistant building, the ideal is to crouch down and find a safe position, under heavy furniture or against a wall.

To protect the most vulnerable areas of the body, it is recommended to protect the neck and head with your arms, then bend down with your head as close to your knees as possible and maintain a fetal position.

When the movement ends, the ideal is to cut off services such as electricity, water and gas and then proceed with the evacuation.

If, on the other hand, you are not in a building with earthquake resistance, the indication is to evacuate as quickly as possible.

The entity recommends not standing under door frames and staying away from windows and suspended objects. It is key to have an emergency kit in your homes and agree on a meeting point.

How to activate the seismic alarm?



This is the step by step to activate the seismic alarm option manually on your cell phone.

Go to ‘Settings’. Look for the ‘Security and Emergency’ option. Once inside, choose the ‘Earthquake Alerts’ tab. Activate the notification bell.

How to activate the seismic alert in Google Colombia? This way you can activate the earthquake alert on your cell phone.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

