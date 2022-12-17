Of all the drivers participating in the Formula 1 world championship, it can be said that no one indulges in numerous non-sporting activities such as Lewis Hamilton. In fact, the seven-time world champion is present in the food, fashion and American football sectors, in the latter with a stake in the Denver Broncos. But that’s not all: shortly, in fact, the British Mercedes will complete another of his projects which consists in the launch of a television productionnamed Dawn Apollo Films.

As reported in an interview granted to Deadlinesissue 44 said that work is still in progress, with the need to set up a “a diverse team with whom to do more, also to find more inspiring stories”. Should Hamilton actually manage to complete this new project, it would add to the one already underway in collaboration with Apple TV+. In this case, the Briton is cooperating with director Joe Kosinski for a film about Formula 1 with Brad Pitt in the role of main actor, to which will also be added a documentary about the career of Hamilton himself. Both projects, which are separate from the new TV production created by the pilot, will end at late 2023 or early 2024.

A Hamilton in a cinematic version, but which does not erase what are his primary objectives: during the same interview, the Englishman guaranteed that his the main activity will remain that of Formula 1, as already demonstrated by the statements about the desire to continue one’s career. Not by chance, Dawn Apollo Films will be the main point to focus on after retiring from competitions: “I have talked to people who have told me: ‘Look, when I stopped it all fell apart. I wasn’t ready to do other things. I hadn’t taken the time to learn other trades, other skills. I don’t know what my other passions are, so I haven’t focused on trying to figure out what they are and create pillars’ – he added – so, When will I stop running, and I’m not going to for a whileI want to be able to transition to fully focus on Dawn Apollo Films and to be able to engage on a similar level to what I’m used to.”