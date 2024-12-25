Russian Nikolay Davydenko, former world number 3, has once again sparked controversy with some statements that call into question salaries that women in the world of sports should receive.

“In 250, 500, 1000 category tournaments, it is possible. But when you talk about Grand Slam tournaments… Five-set matches are not played. Serena Williams won the Grand Slams, losing only 10 games in the tournament. She won 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 without even breaking a sweat or feeling stressed“said the former Russian tennis player.

“Men tennis players work three times more than women tennis players, especially in Grand Slam tournaments. That’s why it’s unfair to pay them the same salary.“says Davydenko.

This is a debate that is always on the table, despite the fact that in the Grand Slams Both men and women earn the same amount of moneya detail that other sports cannot boast of.

The Russian Nikolay Davydenko, who usually leaves controversial statements on all kinds of topics, He became among the best tennis players in the world. In 2003 he established himself as one of the great promises of tennis.





His most successful year was 2008, when he ended up being number 4 in the world and won the 1,000 Shanghai Masters. In addition, he also won three titles in 2009 and achieved six victories against Rafa Nadal.