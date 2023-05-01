Davy Klaassen saw Ajax play as a team in the lost final against PSV on Sunday. He said this afterwards in De Kuip, where he was asked about the frenetic atmosphere in the field.
“I understand that people see it that way. And maybe there are things that sometimes go too far, but we have to find a balance,” says Klaassen. “A season like this doesn’t help. Last week we lost in Eindhoven on the basis of fighting spirit. Now we went into the field with the idea: we are not going to let that happen now. You notice that you can get into a competition with that. I think Ajax should always be a fighting machine. That was our strength even in the good years.”
Ajax now has to focus on the remainder of the competition, in which it can finish second, third, but also fourth. Klaassen: ,,This will hurt for a few days, but that is no different. We can get down in the dumps, but we still have to look at the next match against AZ. We are going for second place.”
