Davos, the engines are warming up for the World Economic Forum. From the cost of living to the climate: all the topics on the table

Security, energy policies and climate change. But also economic crisis, nightmare recession, inequality and war in Ukraine. TO Davos the engines are already warming up today for the World Economic Forumwhich from Tuesday 17 January to next Friday will once again be the world stage of political and business leaders. This year the chosen title is: “Cooperation in a fragmented world”. Moreover 400 panels2,700 people from 130 countries, including 52 heads of state or government, will discuss the hottest economic topics.

For Italy there will be several top managers And entrepreneurs and the Minister of Education and Merit, Joseph Vallettara. Once again this year Ukraine will be at the center of debates: it will not only be a World Economic Forum, but also a World Political Forum, despite the absence of the “big names”, starting with the US president, Joe Bidenand from the Chinese one, Xi Jinpingup to the French head of state, Emmanuel Macronand to the British premier, Rishi Sunak.

Davos, the World Economic Forum starts: the anti-global demonstrations

Policemen and soldiers, snipers on the roofs, in all there will be 5,000 forces deployed by the Swiss Federation to protect the almost 3000 participants. The security of Davos, like every year, is renewed by the Swiss Parliament which this year too approved the decree for 5,000 soldiers to support the event. The usual ones will also enliven the Forum anti-globalization demonstrations. At the moment there are two risks of demonstrations accepted by the authorities: that of the young socialists Grisonswhich they will demonstrate on January 15, and that of the collective Strike Wef who will organize an anti-capitalism march, for the climate crisis and against social inequality.

Towards the Davos Forum, the crisis linked to the cost of living and the effects of the climate

Subscribe to the newsletter

