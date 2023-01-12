Economy Summit in Davos, the great “absent” will be Italy

The Meloni government seems to distance itself from the most important and prestigious world summit of the Economythe one held every year at Davos on the mountains of Swiss. At the event, which will take place between 16 and 20 January– we read in La Repubblica – they will be well present 52 heads of state and government. Together with them, the organizers of the most famous summit of world globalization are also predicting 56 ministers of the Finances35 ministers of the Foreign30 ministers of the Business19 central bank governors, 19 leaders of large international organizations. The delegation of the Italian executive announced so far is instead composed of a single name: the minister of the Joseph Instruction Valditara.

It is worth seriously asking why the government by Georgia Melons – continues the Republic – have decided on way like this blatant Of not be there or almost on the occasion which, for better or for worse, represents the moment of the year in which the international community of politics and business meets and exchanges views. Absent indeed the premierbut also the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti — originally planned. A choice he knows about closureof retreat in an imaginary national redoubt, precisely in the name of the “no” to the «globalized elites», as he defined them precisely Melons last April at the keynote conference of Brothers of Italy. Valditara he sets off alone towards the Swiss mountains, while the top management of the — few — large Italian companies, starting from Eni And It is in the they will be present in force. At least they have long understood that just closing your eyes is not enough to pretend that the globalization does not exist.

