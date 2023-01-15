Mass desertion of political leaders from Davos forum

No Joe Biden and no Xi Jinping. But not even Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau, two traditional faces of the World Economic Forum in Davos, who is being deserted by many, many leaders this year. Corriere della Sera writes about it today, explaining how “the only one among the leaders of the G7 will be Chancellor Olaf Scholz, because Germany needs to relaunch its productive vocation after the Russian shock”.

“But Emmanuel Macron will not show up and will allow few of the French ministers to be there”, continues the Corriere della Sera. “Rishi Sunak stays away, sheltered from the very Blairite tradition whereby the prime minister of London never misses a single hour of Davos (Tony Blair himself, a man from another era, yes he will be there instead)”. And again: “All in all, the American, Chinese and Japanese delegations also have a low profile, while even a Davosian star like Canadian leader Justin Trudeau will not show up. Italy then breaks all absence records, because nor Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni nor will any economic minister attend the (reserved) tables which in any case count and still serve especially those with a reputation deficit”.

According to Corriere della Sera, “there will in fact be those who need more international visibility, coming from countries with less specific weight: the Finnish leader Sanna Marin, the Greek Kyriakos Mitsotakis. But above all, increasingly, there will be entirely the ruling classes of the Eurasian and Middle Eastern satrapies seeking global legitimacy. The UAE stands out this year.”

