Red light Davos forum: escort services in haywire, turnover of 10 million

According to what some Swiss newspapers report, on the days in which the Davos Forum takes place, it becomes impossible to find an escort in all or almost all of Switzerland. The platforms are haywire and the escorts' services are booked well in advance. Here, however, prostitution is legal and falls under the liberal professions.

In Davos there is no shortage of money certainly. Luxury hotels, private jetsSUVs, oysters, champagne…unlike the revolution, saving the world it's truly a gala lunch. Why deny yourself other pleasures that can be bought (as long as you book in time)? According to Swiss newspapers, the basic rate for hiring an escort (or an escort) during the days of the Forum is around 2 thousand francs (2100 euros) for 12 hours. But you can get there four times as much.

Normally the services requested include accompaniment to a dinner or party, as well as subsequent sexual performance. According to what the manager of an agency reports, the girls talk about positive experiences, polite clients but “more demanding compared to our normal customers. Women with a model's body and a top look are particularly in demand.” Even the International Labor Organization (ILO) paid attention to the burning issue; according to a study during the few days of the Forum, the turnover of prostitution reaches 10 million dollars.

