'Davos of Defense' kicks off, focus on Gaza and Ukraine

The Security Conference that begins today and will continue until Sunday in Munich will be dominated by the war in Gaza and the conflict in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine have never been so distant, the international community looks horrified at what is happening in Gaza where almost 30 thousand people have already died, not counting the more than 1200 Israelis massacred on 7 October.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, appears intent on implementing the ground operation in Rafah, where over 1.2 million displaced people have gathered. Not only. Donald Trump could return to the White House, having just threatened not to defend, if he is re-elected, NATO allies who are not in order with defense expenditure payments, in the event of a Russian attack.

In this scenario, the world defense elite, but also top-level politicians and activists from non-governmental organizations, gather in Munich as every year. It is the 'Davos of Defense' where Italy will be represented by the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani. The meeting will be a true barometer of relationships, tensions and relationships that intertwine in the world, even if the Conference has an informal character: it is not a G7 or G20, therefore it does not end with final declarations or resolutions. For 60 years, many editions with this one, the leaders have gathered at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof, in the heart of the Bavarian capital: and precisely those rooms and corridors offer the stage but also the spaces to build relationships, away from prying ears (precisely in Munich, in 2011, the Foreign Ministers of the USA and Russia, Hillary Clinton and Sergey Lavrov, signed the Start treaty on disarmament).

Obviously Russia will not be present, having not been invited for two years. Yet it was in Munich in 2007 that Vladimir Putin made it clear that Russia was no longer on the path towards a slow evolution towards democracy. He began by quoting a phrase from Franklin D. Roosevelt: “When peace is broken anywhere, the peace of all countries is in danger everywhere.” He then went on the attack, pointing the finger at the unipolar world: “This is a world with a single master and a single sovereign.” He disputed the arms race: “We are witnessing an almost unlimited use of military means,” a use of force “that is dragging the world into the depths of military conflict.” He denounced NATO's enlargement towards the East: “We have the legitimate right to demand an account of who carried out this enlargement.”

For two years, after Moscow's troops invaded Ukraine, Russia has no longer been invited. Putin will not be there, but Volodymyr Zelensky will be present, who a few hours earlier will have gone to Paris to sign a security agreement with Emmanuel Macron (on the basis of those already signed with the other NATO countries). To then move on to Berlin where he will sign a similar agreement with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Zelensky will talk about the situation at the front, Ukraine's needs on a military, humanitarian and economic level, but also about Ukraine's accession negotiations with the European Union. Then there will be the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, accompanied by some of the freed hostages (Raz Ben Ami, Adi Shoham and Aviva Siegel) and by the families of some of those still trapped in Gaza. Also present were the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is part of the US delegation led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the US State Department's agenda, the two will meet at 3.30 pm in the German city. A meeting not confirmed by Beijing but which will certainly focus on commercial tensions between the two countries but also and above all on the war in the Middle East, in particular on the situation in the Red Sea, with Washington which will put pressure on Beijing to use its influence in Iran to convince the Houthis, considered to be in his orbit, to stop their attacks on boats.

Tajani will chair the table on Ukraine and Gaza

On Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Tajani will chair the first meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers in the year of the Italian Presidency. The meeting will open with a discussion on the crisis in the Gaza Strip and its effects on the Middle Eastern quadrant, and then continue with an exchange of views on the situation in the Red Sea. The second part of the meeting will be open to the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Russian aggression on Ukraine and the continuation of G7 support for Kyiv will be addressed. The signing of some agreements is expected to follow with which Italy intends to support the recovery of the Ukrainian energy sector with the involvement of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Subsequently Tajani will speak as a speaker at the session of the Conference of Monaco dedicated to the war in Ukraine, together with Kuleba, the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, the German Vice Chancellor, Robert Habeck, and the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. On the sidelines of the proceedings, Tajani will have bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts.