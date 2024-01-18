Forum in Davos, Macron launches Eurobonds: “More European investments are needed to address common strategic priorities”

Work continues at the World Economic Forum, and among the speeches expected there is also that of French President Emmanuel Macron. The tenant of the Elysée, after holding a press conference to relaunch his five-year contract following the change of government, underlined from the Davos stage the need to increase “European public investments, including with Eurobonds for the major priorities“.

“We need good, better-paid jobs in Europe, and we also need to deepen the capital markets union. We absolutely need to have a much more integrated financial Europe”

In Davos today for the World Economic Forum to meet political and economic leaders from all around the world. What will I say to them? Choose France! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 17, 2024

The European continent “has many savings but they are badly allocated. They do not circulate towards the right geographies, towards the right sectors”, observed the Elysée leader suggesting that “2024 will be the year in which the EU and the individual member states that form it will decide whether to be sovereign or not“. “It is not good to have a Europe completely dependent on the United States,” he continued, because “independence is essential to maintain our voice and talk to other countries. Bold decisions will be needed and we need to be clear-headed.”

